Eddie Pepperell pulled off one of the most remarkable hole-in-ones seen on the European tour when he hit the bulls-eye in spectacular fashion during the first round of the British Masters.

Eddie Pepperell pulled off one of the most remarkable hole-in-ones seen on the European tour when he hit the bulls-eye in spectacular fashion during the first round of the British Masters.

WATCH: Eddie Pepperell with one of the most unbelievable hole-in-ones you will ever seen

A star-studded field led by host Justin Rose are battling it out for the title at Walton Heath, with Pepperell's wonderful shot the highlight of the opening round.

🚨 CRAZY HOLE-IN-ONE 🚨



Not your average ace from @PepperellEddie... pic.twitter.com/Ef5lv3avx8 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 11, 2018

After his tee-shot to the par three ninth hole hit the pin, the ball then spun back and nestled into the hole to wild applause from the watching crowd.

"I thought it pitched in the hole, shot up like it was going to go to the back of the green from where we were stood and then all of a sudden it disappeared," Pepperell told Sky Sports.

"My eyes started to go a little bit so I wasn't sure what had happened to be honest. What actually did happen!"

Online Editors