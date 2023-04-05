Watch: Brilliant Masters moment as Seamus Power records back-to-back holes in one at Par 3 contest

Seamus Power celebrates a hole-in-one on the ninth hole during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Seamus Power admitted it was “a dream come true” after he became just the third player to make back-to-back holes in one in the history of the Par 3 Contest.

The West Waterford man made the 103rd hole in one in the history of the event, which dates to 1960, when hit a sand wedge over Ike’s Pond at the 120-yard eighth and spun his tee shot back into the hole.

Incredibly, he repeated the feat at the 135-yard ninth, hitting over Ike’s Pond again and again spinning back into the cup for back-to-back holes in one to the delight of playing partners Scott Stallings and Keegan Bradley.

"Yeah, it's a dream come true,” said Power, who had made 14 aces in competition before his Par 3 Contest feats but never back to back. "Obviously to get one was special, but to get the second one was a bit surreal. It was an absolute blast out there.

Back-to-back holes in one! Seamus Power taps into Irish luck at the Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/dfO5T7yOsJ — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2023

"I hit a sand wedge on 8. Probably landed 30 feet behind it and spun back, and it was looking like it was going to be close, and it dropped in, and similar on 9, I slightly pulled it and it kicked to the right and spun back in, so yeah, very lucky obviously. Great.”No player has ever won the Par 3 Contest and the Masters in the same year and significantly, Power did not post a card.He had one of his brothers on the bag to make it an even more special occasion and even if it means nothing for the Masters itself, it’s a moment that will live long in the memory bank."It's obviously such a special tradition here on a Wednesday,” Power added. "Being able to share it with my brother out there, that was probably the best part.“I don't know whether it carries into tomorrow, but it's certainly a lifelong memory that I'll treasure for a long time."Yeah, obviously it's probably not going to be as exciting as that, but we'll do our best and hopefully hit some good shots, and you never know what happens on the big course the next couple days, but it was really fun there today.”Asked he was going to claim his aces at the 15th and 16th of his career, he said: "Geez, absolutely. I'll claim anything I can, to be honest with you, so yeah, I'm happy with that.”

Defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler aced the ninth straight after Power’s feat, slam dunking his tee shot as he hit simultaneously with Tom Kim and Sam Burns.

Claude Harmon was the first player to make back to back holes in one in the event, acing the fourth and fifth in 1968.

Japan’s Toshi Ozawa then repeated the feat in 2002 as he made aces at the fifth and sixth.

Power is the fifth Irishman to have a hole in one in the Par 3 Contest after Darren Clarke (2001, 2nd hole), Pádraig Harrington (2006, 9th), Graeme McDowell (2010, 9th) and Shane Lowry (2019, 2nd).

Harrington is the only Irishman to win the event.

He triumphed three times, winning in 2003 (tied with David Toms), 2004 (outright) and 2012 (tied with Jonathan Byrd).

The Par 3 course has been significantly overhauled this year and now measures 1,115 yards compared to its old yardage of 1,060 yards.