War with LIV Golf is now ‘personal’ – Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy speaking with the media during the pro-am prior to the FedEx St Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

RORY McILROY is relieved the PGA Tour has been spared the “sideshow” of LIV Golf rebels crashing the FedEx Cup play-offs and admitted the legal battle now feels “personal”.

A California judge ruled on Tuesday that Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford knew they risked being suspended by the PGA Tour for going to LIV and denied them emergency injunctive relief to play this week’s $15m (€14.6m) FedEx St Jude Championship.

“From my vantage point, common sense prevailed and I thought it was the right decision,” McIlroy said ahead of the first play-off event in Memphis.

“And now that that has happened, I think it just lets us focus on the important stuff, which is the golf, and we can all move forward and not have that sideshow going on for the next few weeks, which is nice.”

McIlroy said the battle became more personal when 10 LIV players, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, filed their antitrust lawsuit last week.

“I certainly have a little more respect for the guys that haven’t put their names to the suit,” McIlroy said. “So yeah, I mean, it’s become a little more personal because of that.

“I don’t begrudge anyone for going over to play LIV or taking guaranteed money. If that’s your prerogative and what you want to do, totally fine.”