Walsh looking forward to Munster Men’s Open test at Cork after Lee Valley triumph

Douglas’ Robbie Walsh Jnr is looking forward to carrying his excellent form into this week’s Munster Men’s Amateur Open Championship at Cork Golf Club after clinching a wire-to-wire win in the BoyleSports Lee Valley Senior Scratch Cup.

Winner of the Connacht Boys title in 2018, he opened with a three-under 69 to lead by a shot from Nenagh’s David Reddan and after add ing a level par 72 to go into the final round three clear, he completed a wire-to-wire win with a clo sing 76.

He finished on one-over 217 as Reddan recovered from a second-round 78 with a 71 to finish second on three-over.

Walsh Jnr, who turns 21 this weekend, birdied his first two holes in the final round and while he would turn in three-over 39, a one-over back nine was enough to secure a memorable win.

“I just couldn’t stop three-putting,” he said of his bad run on the front nine. “! I had three three-putts in a row. Then I three-putted nine for bogey,” he said. “I just decided to trust my iron game on the back nine and get myself into spots where I could hit good irons into greens.

Fellow Douglas man Jack Murphy was third on four-over with Luke Cunningham, David Marshall, Caolan Rafferty and Eoin Murphy tied for fourth on six-over.

Walsh will tee it up in this weekend’s Munster Men’s Amateur Open at Cork Golf Club with high hopes.