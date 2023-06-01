Walsh dreams big as she gets set for Tour life

Inspired by Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow, the Wake Forest star is targeting Majors and Solheim Cups

Lauren Walsh made a dream finish to her US college career when she helped Wake Forest University win the NCAA Women’s Division 1 title for the first time in its long history.

It was a massive achievement for the 22-year-old from Castlewarden Golf Club in Co Kildare, but even after four years of incredible college success and two Curtis Cup appearances, Walsh had more dreams to achieve.

Big dreams.

“The goal is to play on the LPGA, win majors and play in the Solheim Cup,” she said before motoring off to Starmount Forest Country Club, 30 miles away in Greensboro, for yesterday’s 36-hole qualifying for the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach. “I’ve said it from the beginning – I want to go all the way with golf. So that’s the goal.”

Stephanie Meadow made her professional debut in the 2014 US Women’s Open at Pinehurst No 2 and finished tied third. But while Walsh would love to do the same, she knows she’s guaranteed her professional debut in the following week’s Dana Open in Ohio after being nominated for an invitation by her college coach for her outstanding contribution to their NCAA Championship triumph over USC at Grayhawk Golf Club in Arizona last week.

It’s been a whirlwind period for a player who knows she can go all the way, having come through the same system as Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow and seen them shine in the professional ranks.

“It was fantastic to see,” Leona said this week. “The college golf was on TV most of the days when we were having lunch in Las Vegas, so that’s the highlight of her college career. She couldn’t have possibly finished off on a higher note, so I’m sure the team were delighted.

“It’s an exciting way for her to finish her amateur career, and she has played some really good golf. That’s a really good sign for her and for Irish golf.”

Rookies have to field advice from every quarter, and Maguire hopes Walsh heeds the advice she got from Paul McGinley in 2018.

“She’s got good people around her, which is the best starting point,” the Solheim Cup star said. “Her four years in college will have held her in good stead. The one thing Paul McGinley told me was not to change my clubs. I’d probably say the same thing to her. Try not to change too many things.

“She’ll probably have people offering her advice and opinions and all the rest. She will probably stick to her guns for a bit and see what works. You see, out on Tour every week, people have a different way of doing it. You have to figure out what works for you. It’s a little bit of trial and error.

“There’s no perfect plan or perfect way of doing it. She’s got Q School coming up soon, and I’m sure that’ll be her main focus, and hopefully, we’ll see her out here next year.”

Like Maguire, Walsh has been a PING player throughout her career and not only has she no plans to make changes in that department, but she’s also delighted to share the same coach in Black Bush teaching professional, Shane O’Grady.

“Throughout the years, I’ve got a lot of advice from people like Leona or my coaches at Wake Forest and Shane as well,” said Lauren, who will say goodbye to the amateur ranks after next week’s Arnold Palmer Cup at Laurel Valley. “They’ve coached a lot of players who have made that transition. So I’ve picked up little details here and there, but what Leona said about sticking to what you know, that’s huge for me.

“I’ve played such nice golf throughout my college years so there’s no point in changing much of that now. A lot of people give similar advice like stick to what you know, and enjoy the ride because it’s a long journey. It’s been an exciting couple of years, but I’m excited for what’s next.”

O’Grady has been a huge part of her progression from a promising college player to one of the best amateurs in the world, and she’s looking forward to continuing that journey.

“I think I started with Shane when I was 13 or 14, so it’s been eight, nine years now,” she reflected. “He’s been very influential on my game. He’s coached my short game, my long game, my putting, everything and it’s been nice for him to be able to continue to do that.

“Even when I’ve been in college, he has so much experience in the game it’s been great to be able to learn and keep on improving. I’ve been with him for so long that he’s seen the entire journey and knows where I’m coming from and where I want to go as well.

“So he’s been able to guide me a lot in the last couple of years. We’ve been working on my golf swing to get to a point where it’s a little easier for me to maintain on Tour, week in and week out. So he’s been great, and I can’t thank him enough for what he’s done.”

But for some misfortune in the third round, she might have won the NCAA individual title last week too rather than finish tied seventh, four shots behind world number one Rose Zhang in Scottsdale.

That disappointment faded utterly when she went on to help Wake Forest come through the matchplay section to take the title, and while Zhang has already turned professional, Walsh’s game will stack up very favourably when she joins her in the pro ranks.

Long off the tee, her iron play is the strength of her game, and while US college golf is an excellent barometer of her potential, she proved she can mix it with the best when she finished tied eighth on her debut in the 2019 ISPS Handa World Invitational and 42nd in the 2021 AIG Women’s Open.

“I’ve seen my game improve since then,” she said of that impressive Major debut at Carnoustie. “Even throughout college golf, it’s such a competitive schedule that I know a lot of the girls I’m playing against now, I’m going to be playing against on Tour in a couple years when we all get there.

“It’s a new transition, but I’m lucky to have a good support system around me and none of that’s changing. So if I can continue doing what I’m doing, I think I can compete on Tour and have some success there.

“I think all aspects of my game have improved. Again, I was a mature junior player, but I think now I’ve gained maturity in my golf game. Overall, it’s a lot more polished. As a result, I’m making more birdies and fewer bogeys, which can only do good things for my scoring average.

“I’ve just closed out my college career with my lowest scoring average in four years (71.39). So that all shows I’m trending in the right direction.”

She has yet to sign with a management company and will wait to see how she fares at the LPGA Q-School later this year before making any decisions there.

The first stage of Q-School will cause her to miss the KPMG Women’s Irish Open at Dromoland Castle, but she’s confident there will be many more Irish Opens in the future.

“Unfortunately, Q-School is just something that has to happen this year,” she said. “Obviously, the goal is to play well and go all the way through Q-School to the Tour, but if you get through the First Stage, you will have some sort of Epsom Tour status.

“The journey to the LPGA could be a year or two, or it could be by the end of this year. But I’m prepared for that. You don’t know what’s going to happen, but I am excited about the journey ahead.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​