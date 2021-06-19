Veteran Bland shocks field to set early US Open pace

If 48-year-old Richard Bland thought he had entered fantasy land when winning his first European Tour title last month, it is now clear that he was barely on its outskirts. Four weeks on from crying on the 18th at the Belfry, here was this – supposed journeyman – rated a 1,000/1 chance at the start – leading on the second day of the US Open after a brilliant 67.

Golfing folklore already shows that the immensely popular Staffordshire golfer took 478 attempts and 25 years as a pro to become the oldest first-time winner on Tour, emulating so many famous names by picking up the British Masters trophy.

That earned Bland, the world No 115, a place in this week’s field at Torrey Pines for his second appearance in a US major – and just his fourth in a major anywhere – but he evidently did not head to San Diego simply for the hits and giggles. Indeed, when he signed for his four-under heroics he was comfortably leading in the clubhouse on five under par. In short, the veteran looked like he had been competing on the biggest stages for all of his career.

The South Course is anything but a pushover. Yet Bland seemed oblivious to both the severity of the challenge and the pressure of the occasion. Perhaps when you have been through Q-School on 10 occasions and watched your future career prospects dangle on a thread, competing in a pounds 8 million-plus event does not feel too vexing.

Bland – who once had trials as a goalkeeper for Southampton and is still based in the Hampshire city – appeared unflappable.

If he had provided a masterclass of perseverance in the Midlands, then on the California coast he was giving another in making the utmost of an opportunity. It was only three years ago, in 2018, when he suffered the low point in his profession.

At 45, he lost his card and at home, his brother, Heath, was suffering from a life-threatening illness which saw him placed in an induced coma for a month. Many figured it was over, but Bland once more picked himself up to grasp back his Tour card, and now he is reaping the rewards of that belligerence of spirit.

