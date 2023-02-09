‘Very good day’ for McIlroy fan Tom McKibbin with 64 to snatch early lead in Singapore

Holywood's Tom McKibbin blasted an eight-under 64 to snatch the early clubhouse lead in the Singapore Classic and admitted Rory McIlroy has been a major inspiration as he bids to join world number one at the top of the game.

The Newtownabbey rookie (20) birdied the 11th, 13th and 18th to turn in three-under 34 at Laguna National before scorching home in five-under 30 thanks to three birdies in a row from the second and two more at the seventh and ninth.

"A very good day," said the world number 308, who has been tipped by three-time Major winner Pádraig Harrington to "win quick” on tour.

"I went out there after the practice rounds, the course was pretty tricky. If you find the wrong spots on the greens. I navigated the course well, eight birdies and no bogeys is a nice way to start."

McKibbin made his first four cuts this season but after the Christmas break he started back with missed cuts in Abu Dhabi and Dubai before seeing signs of improvement in Ras Al Khaimah last week, where he was 36th.

"I played nicely last week, a few bad holes here and there, so it's nice to continue that nice form I had last week," added McKibbin, who has received help and advice from McIlroy throughout his career.

"Life's pretty nice if you're playing well; it's different if you're not. I'm enjoying it. I've played enough of these events that it feels normal to me now, but it's great fun.

"I played solid golf, a bit of luck here and there. It hasn't been far away these last few weeks, so it was nice to see a round like that.

"I'm getting pretty comfortable. It's natural to me to come here and play now. It's been good so far. Hopefully I'll continue like that the rest of the year."

As for McIlroy, he's grateful he's been able to spend time with the world number one and learn where he needs to improve.

"I've played with Rory quite a bit. I've been able to watch him and playing with him has been valuable for me to see where my game is at,” said the former Irish amateur international, who is ranked 74th in the Race to Dubai.

"It's been good for me to have some moments with him."

He leads by a shot in the clubhouse from France's Matthieu Pavon, Finland's Sami Valimaki and Sweden's Joakim Lagergren with the entire field wearing shorts this week to keep cool.

West Waterford's Gary Hurley was inside the top 25 after making five birdies in a three-under 69, while Kinsale's John Murphy eagled the 18th to salvage a two-over 74.

Murphy dropped four shots in his first three holes, but after mixing three birdies with three bogeys from the fifth to the 12th, his three at the 18th gives him a chance of making the cut with a low round tomorrow.