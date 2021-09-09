‘Usually rookies don't get that much of a play’ – Leona Maguire on her spectacular Solheim showing

Leona Maguire launched the third video in KPMG’s Performance Series outlining the importance of setting up a routine, the benefits it can bring and how she maintains focus on her routine, wherever she is in the world.

Leona Maguire believes her “fearless” partnership with Mel Reid was key to her brilliant Solheim Cup and Europe’s 15—13 win in Toledo.

The Ballyconnell battler (26) admitted she’s still running on adrenaline after winning four and a half points out of five in what was only the second away win by a European team in the history of the Solheim Cup.

But it might not have been possible had captain Catriona Matthew not paired Maguire with the fiery veteran Reid.

“It's been a busy week; draining week,” Leona said today as she recovered from the trip home and the special homecoming in Ballyconnell. “At the same time, I am still delighted with the win and running on adrenaline so it will keep me going for another while.”

She never expected to play all five matches and admitted it was a huge boost in confidence as she remained unbeaten.

“I thought if I played two and maybe a singles, three overall, I'd be doing well,” she said.

“Usually rookies don't get that much of a play in those sort of things but it was an honour and a massive confidence booster for Beany and the captains to have that much trust in me.

“To be able to win as many matches as I did was something I didn't expect. I knew I was playing well going into it, having had some good form. But you don't know what to expect until you are in those situations, and the same with the first tee.

“Everyone talks about the first tee at the Solheim Cup or Ryder Cup being the most nervous you will ever be in your life. You can't get the ball on the tee, and if you make contact, you are doing a good job. So to be able to stripe that drive down the fairway the first day was nice.”

Reid and Maguire were not close before the matches but she paid tribute to the captain and her backroom team for putting them together as they won two and a half points from three.

“I have grown up watching Mel on TV and in Solheim Cups and all through her career,” she said. “I think I played with her a long time ago, in the Irish Open in Killeen Castle back in 2010 or 2011, when I was an amateur, I suppose I was 15 or 16 at the time.

“We never played together on the LPGA, were never paired together, never played a practice round together or anything. But we got to know each other pretty quick last week, and I suppose we said all week it was a partnership that neither of us saw coming, but it worked incredibly well.

“That's a credit to Beany and Suzann and Laura and all of those behind the scenes, who envisioned that partnership and they saw the potential in it and trusted in us, believed in us, that we would be able to execute

“We are both very competitive and both fearless, and that was a huge part of it against the Korda sisters on that first morning. Neither of us were afraid to go out against that pair and that was obviously the strongest pair the Americans could have put out.

“They were unbeaten in that format and had annihilated everybody last time out I think when we saw the draw, instead of being afraid of it, we were delighted and revelling in the chance to get to play them.”

As for the hostility of the crowd over the last two days, she admitted she was prepared for it.

“It was definitely a partisan crowd, but we knew that going in,” she said. “We knew that we were going to have one percent of the support that was there and we were really going to have to be each other's number one fans.

“The crowds did get a little hostile on the Sunday afternoon and on Monday as well, they were shouting things. You just had to block it out. We had a couple of European helpers with us in each group, and they were cheering when we hit shots. And some of the shots were blind going into some of the greens, you wouldn't know where the ball was gone.

“You thought you hit a good shot, and there would be no clap, and the Americans might hit it way outside you and there would be a huge cheer, it was kind of hard to tell, you couldn't base it on the reactions of the crowd at all.

“For the most part, they were very respectful and appreciated the good golf. But at the same time, it is unusual and something I haven't experienced before, when you miss a putt or hit a poor shot and people clap. But for the most part, they were quite fair and quite respectful.”