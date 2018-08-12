US PGA live leaderboard: Tiger Woods and Shane Lowry in contention for major glory
It's the final round of the US PGA Championship at Bellerive Golf Course as Shane Lowry and Tiger Woods look to close the gap on the leaders. Follow all the action in our live leaderboard.
Online Editors
