Sport Golf

Sunday 12 August 2018

US PGA live leaderboard: Tiger Woods and Shane Lowry in contention for major glory

Tiger Woods hits his tee shot
Tiger Woods hits his tee shot

It's the final round of the US PGA Championship at Bellerive Golf Course as Shane Lowry and Tiger Woods look to close the gap on the leaders. Follow all the action in our live leaderboard.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport