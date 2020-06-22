US PGA Championship to take place in August without spectators

| 18.4°C Dublin
August's US PGA Championship is scheduled to go ahead at San Francisco's TPC Harding Park without spectators.
The event will be the year's first major after July's Open Championship was postponed until next year and the Masters and US Open were moved back to November and September respectively.
A decision to play behind-closed-doors was made by the PGA of America in coordination with the state of California and city and county of San Francisco.
"We are both inspired and honoured to 'play on'," said PGA of America chief executive Seth Waugh.
"We'd like to thank the state of California and the city and county of San Francisco for being terrific partners in helping us get to this place.
"While the local community cannot be with us physically on-site, we will certainly carry their spirit of resilience and unity with us as we stage our major championship, on their behalf, for all the world to see and enjoy."
American Brooks Koepka is looking to win an historic third successive title at the event, itself initially scheduled for May.
Online Editors
Sport Premium
In the summer in 1997, 11 years after she had first travelled to Ireland for work, Tracy Piggott started thinking about a place to call home. She had lived in Golden, Rathsallagh, Naas and Dublin; spent four years riding horses and seven at RTE and had a picture in her mind since childhood of the place she wanted to build.
Tennis
World No.1 Novak Djokovic has come under fire after his ambitious Adria Tour tennis roadshow was brought to a sudden halt after two competing players confirmed they have contracted the Covid-19 virus.