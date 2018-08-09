Sport Golf

Thursday 9 August 2018

US PGA Championship live leaderboard: Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods look to start strongly at Bellerive

Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the eighth tee during his final round at the Bridgestone Invitational last weekend. Photo: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the eighth tee during his final round at the Bridgestone Invitational last weekend. Photo: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The US PGA Championship gets underway at Bellerive Country Club this afternoon and Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and defending champion Justin Thomas are all in the same group. Follow the action in our live leaderboard:

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport