US PGA Championship live leaderboard: Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods look to start strongly at Bellerive
The US PGA Championship gets underway at Bellerive Country Club this afternoon and Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and defending champion Justin Thomas are all in the same group. Follow the action in our live leaderboard:
Online Editors
