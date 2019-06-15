US Open Day Three LIVE: Rory McIlroy level par after ten holes at Pebble Beach

Rory McIlroy (-5) and Graeme McDowell (-2) are falling behind leader Gary Woodland (-10) on day three of the US Open at Pebble Beach. Follow all the action below.

Rory McIlroy flops on to the dancefloor after finding the light rough around the green, gives himself some work to make par but tickles it in from seven feet. A little wave of appreciation to his following support.

Posted By Stephen Bennett | 6/16/2019 00:55:41 AM

The leaderboard currently looks like this:

-10 Woodland (4)

-8 Kuchar (7), Rose (4)

-6 Koepka (7), Hadley (7)

-5 Rahm (8), Reavie (6), McIlroy (6), Oosthuizen (5)

Posted By Stephen Bennett | 6/15/2019 11:47:41 PM

After four holes, Rory McIlroy is +1 for the round, and -4 for the tournament currently tied for fifth

6/15/2019 11:33:07 PM

Rory McIlroy finds the green on the 184-yard par-three fifth, it's a little short.

6/15/2019 11:22:16 PM

Rory McIlroy had a chance to claim that dropped shot at the first back on his second hole, but it sailed narrowly past the pin. He had a tap-in par instead.

6/15/2019 10:56:42 PM

Rory McIlroy has a task to avoid dropping further away from the leaders at the first hole. The Co Down native left himself with a long putt from the rough to save par.

6/15/2019 10:39:35 PM

Louis Oosthuizen tees off and fares better than McIlroy, keeping it on the fairway.

6/15/2019 10:36:04 PM

Rory McIlroy tees off and goes into the rough

6/15/2019 10:24:18 PM

