Rory McIlroy finished his US Open third round at -6 for the tournament, with leader Gary Woodland at -11 after 15 holes. Graeme McDowell finishes up on -4 on Day Three as the Northern Irishman finished with an eagle. 6/16/2019 02:31:21 AM Follow all the action below.

Rory McIlroy finished his US Open third round at -6 for the tournament, with leader Gary Woodland at -11 after 15 holes. Graeme McDowell finishes up on -4 on Day Three as the Northern Irishman finished with an eagle. 6/16/2019 02:31:21 AM Follow all the action below.

US Open Day Three LIVE: Rory McIlroy finishes on six under for the tournament at Pebble Beach

Graeme McDowell finishes up on -4 on Day Three as the Northern Irishman finished with an eagle. A huge snaking effort across the 18th green, the scene of his most memorable win nine years ago. 6/16/2019 01:42:41 AM

Great response from Justin Rose at the 12th. The Englishman with a mid-iron sees his shot settle around nine feet from the pin. The leader Gary Woodland dropped his ball above the bunker in front of the green. 6/16/2019 01:27:41 AM

Rory McIlroy flops on to the dancefloor after finding the light rough around the green, gives himself some work to make par but tickles it in from seven feet. A little wave of appreciation to his following support.

Posted By Stephen Bennett | 6/16/2019 00:55:41 AM

The leaderboard currently looks like this:

-10 Woodland (4)

-8 Kuchar (7), Rose (4)

-6 Koepka (7), Hadley (7)

-5 Rahm (8), Reavie (6), McIlroy (6), Oosthuizen (5)

Posted By Stephen Bennett | 6/15/2019 11:47:41 PM

After four holes, Rory McIlroy is +1 for the round, and -4 for the tournament currently tied for fifth

6/15/2019 11:33:07 PM

Rory McIlroy finds the green on the 184-yard par-three fifth, it's a little short.

6/15/2019 11:22:16 PM

Rory McIlroy had a chance to claim that dropped shot at the first back on his second hole, but it sailed narrowly past the pin. He had a tap-in par instead.

6/15/2019 10:56:42 PM

Rory McIlroy has a task to avoid dropping further away from the leaders at the first hole. The Co Down native left himself with a long putt from the rough to save par.

6/15/2019 10:39:35 PM

Louis Oosthuizen tees off and fares better than McIlroy, keeping it on the fairway.

6/15/2019 10:36:04 PM

Rory McIlroy tees off and goes into the rough

6/15/2019 10:24:18 PM

Online Editors