Saturday 16 June 2018

Tiger Woods says he can 'absolutely' win another major despite missing cut at US Open

Jun 15, 2018; Southampton, NY, USA; Tiger Woods reacts after he tees off the fourteenth hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills GC - Shinnecock Hills Golf C. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 15, 2018; Southampton, NY, USA; Tiger Woods reacts after he tees off the fourteenth hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills GC - Shinnecock Hills Golf C. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Casey

Tiger Woods remains convinced he can win more major championships despite a disappointing performance at Shinnecock Hills.

Woods added a second round of 72 to his opening 78 to finish 10 over par, 14 shots behind playing partner and world number one Dustin Johnson.

The last of the 42-year-old's 14 major titles came in the US Open in 2008, but he is now a combined 49 over par for his last five appearances in the event and looked set to miss the halfway cut for just the third time in his career.

"You don't win major championships by kind of slapping all around the place and missing putts. You have to be on," said Woods, who made five birdies, six bogeys, three double bogeys and a triple bogey over the two rounds.

"I've won a few majors in my career and every single one I've played well. You just can't fake it at a major championship."

Asked if he was convinced he could win another major, Woods, whose last win in any event was in 2013, said: "Absolutely."

Pressed as to why, he added: "Have you seen the way I've been swinging?"

There were certainly moments when Woods did swing the club well, with birdies on his final two holes of the day giving him a slim chance of making the cut.

However, he played the opening hole - one of the easiest on the course - in five over par despite finding the fairway on both days, while he also four-putted the 13th in the first round.

Press Association

