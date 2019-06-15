Several spectators were injured by a runaway golf cart during the second round of the US Open at Pebble Beach.

Spectators injured by runaway golf cart at US Open after worker drops box on accelerator

Tournament officials said four people were injured in the incident on the 16th hole, although a California Highway Patrol (CHP) report put the number of injured at five, according to Golfweek.

The CHP report said that a vendor was loading his golf cart when a box fell on to the vehicle's accelerator and propelled the cart into a group of people.

Two people were taken to hospital for treatment. The injured range in age from 25 to 82.

A statement from tournament organisers the USGA read: "Unfortunately, during today's second round of the US Open there was an incident involving a golf cart on the 16th hole that resulted in three spectators and a vendor being injured and requiring medical treatment.

"We will continue to monitor their conditions."

