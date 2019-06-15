Sport US Open

Saturday 15 June 2019

Spectators injured by runaway golf cart at US Open after worker drops box on accelerator

June 14, 2019; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; A general view of Rory McIlroy , Jon Rahm and Marc Leishman on the 7th green during the second round of the 2019 U.S. Open golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Casey

Several spectators were injured by a runaway golf cart during the second round of the US Open at Pebble Beach.

Tournament officials said four people were injured in the incident on the 16th hole, although a California Highway Patrol (CHP) report put the number of injured at five, according to Golfweek.

The CHP report said that a vendor was loading his golf cart when a box fell on to the vehicle's accelerator and propelled the cart into a group of people.

Two people were taken to hospital for treatment. The injured range in age from 25 to 82.

A statement from tournament organisers the USGA read: "Unfortunately, during today's second round of the US Open there was an incident involving a golf cart on the 16th hole that resulted in three spectators and a vendor being injured and requiring medical treatment.

"We will continue to monitor their conditions."

Press Association

