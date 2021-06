Shane Lowry shot a round of 72 on day three of the US Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Photo: Michael Madrid-USA Today Sports

Shane Lowry's US Open frustrations continued today as he finished the third round at Torrey Pines with a one-over round of 72.

Today's round brought the Offaly native up to five-over for the tournament.

Rory McIlroy, currently on one over, is due to start at 7.34pm Irish time.

England's Richard Bland and USA's Russell Henley, both out at 9.35pm Irish time, lead on five-under, followed by South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen and USA's Matthew Wolff on four-under.