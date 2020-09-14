Shane Lowry reveals one key change he has made ahead of US Open challenge

British Open champion Shane Lowry has revealed he has made one major change that he hopes will give him a big chance at the US Open this week.

The Offaly native, in his column for bookmaker Paddy Power, has revealed he has put in hours of practice at the Winged Foot course in New York as he's never played there before - and he's hoping the addition of a new driver will be the ace in his bag.

"I’ve never played Winged Foot before, so I’ve been practicing since Monday to get myself in the right frame of mind," he wrote.

"US Opens are always hard, but I love a very tough test of golf and I’m looking forward to testing myself against the best in the world again.

"Obviously its different this year, and I’m trying to peak at the right time, so I spent last week trying to get my game right.

"I expect Winged Foot to be a similar test to last season’s Open Championship. Having won that, I know I can beat the best in the world on my day, so I’m excited to get back to teeing it up in the second Major of this truncated season.

"I’ll probably have a new driver in the bag this year. I have to get back to driving well, especially on a US Open course, so I practised with it last week and hopefully it all goes well on the course.

"Funnily enough, I was listening to Dustin Johnson the other week. He’s been on fire all through the Fed-Ex Cup but hit a dip beforehand.

"He reckons he was standing a little too close to the ball when he was driving, and it was impacting the rest of his game.

"Golf is a game of such fine margins. It’s a funny thing, but one small tweak can recover your game and the lads on Tour are always looking for something that can trigger their best form.

"After all, you’re only one week away from greatness in this game and that’s what keeps us all going."

Lowry also revealed playing alongside the greats of the game doesn't faze him.

"I was second to DJ in the US Open four years ago and that experience helped shaped my game since then," he insists.

"That will be front of mind this week and I’ll be pulling on my memories of winning the Open Championship last year too.

"I know at some stage I’ll get to play competitive golf with Tiger Woods, but to be honest, the last thing on my mind is who I’m getting paired with in the first round of a big tournament.

"I’m just going to worry about myself. You’re paired with who you are paired with, and you just have to get on with it and play your best game."

