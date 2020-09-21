Rory McIlroy backs Wolff for more major chances as DeChambeau claims US Open win

Matthew Wolff, of the United States, plays a shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the US Open Golf Championship, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Mamaroneck, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Rory McIlroy is confident Matthew Wolff will have many more opportunities to win a major after the American's US Open bid unravelled in Sunday's final round.

Wolff, who was bidding to become the first debutant to win the tournament since 1913, headed into the final round with a two-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau but three bogeys in the front nine tripped him up early.

Two bogeys and a double-bogey over the back nine sealed the 21-year-old's fate as he carded a five-over-par 75, 10 strokes more than his score the previous day.

"It's not as if he blew up like I did and was going to shoot 80, like what I did at Augusta," said McIlroy, referring to his collapse at the 2011 Masters where he entered the final round with a four-shot lead but finished 10 strokes behind champion Charl Schwartzel.

"I probably thought that, if he went out there in today's conditions and shot a couple over par, that he'd win the tournament.

"He's resilient. He'll have plenty more chances," added Co Down native, who finished in a share of eighth place.

