Jon Rahm ‘100 per cent sure’ he saw two kids steal his ball before getting free drop on final hole in Brookline

Jon Rahm of Spain reacts on the 14th green during round one of the 122nd US Open Championship. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Jon Rahm laughed off being the victim of a cheeky bit of daylight robbery as he made a solid start to the defence of his US Open title at Brookline.

Rahm birdied the 18th hole to complete an opening 69, but only after two young spectators made off with his ball following a pulled tee-shot into the rough.

“I’m pretty sure I know who it was,” Rahm said with a smile. “I recognised the two kids that were running the opposite way with a smile on their face. I am 100 per cent sure I saw the two kids that stole it.”

After putting a new ball into play, Rahm was given a free drop away from a temporary immovable obstruction and hit his second shot to 21 feet before rolling in the birdie putt.

“I’m just really happy somebody spotted the ball first,” added the Ryder Cup star, who also hit a provisional ball on the 17th after fearing his wild tee-shot could be lost.

“We knew exactly where it was. After the free relief I had 135 yards to the pin, in an area where the rough wasn’t that thick.

"I don’t think they expected anybody to hit it there or be around there, so I was able to drop it in an area that was a little downgrain.”

Rahm’s successful birdie putt prompted a fist pump which brought back memories of his reaction to closing out the win at Torrey Pines 12 months ago, but he added: “It’s not really comparable.

“It’s just more of a thank-God-I-made-a-putt-type deal. I feel like I played pretty good golf all day.

“I just saw a lot of putts get close and not go in, and to hit two wayward drives in the last two holes and somehow end up with two birdie putts and making the last one to break par on the first round of the US Open, it’s quite a big deal.”

Meanwhile, England’s Callum Tarren admitted he was stunned to find his name on top of the leaderboard on day one.

The world No 445 carded an eagle, three birdies and two bogeys in an opening 67, matched by Rory McIlroy, David Lingmerth and Joel Dahmen from the morning starters.

“I’m kind of pinching myself because I didn’t realise my name was on the top of the leaderboard until I holed that final putt,” said Tarren, who missed the cut in seven of his first eight starts this season and was disqualified from the other for signing an incorrect scorecard.

“I started off a little bit shaky. I won’t lie, I was nervous.

"I had, I think, 25 feet on my first hole (the 10th) and three-putted it, which wasn’t great, but then after three or four holes I kind of settled into the round.

“Like my caddie just kept saying, fairways, greens, pars are really good, and they are in a US Open.

" I think I made a birdie on one to get to even and then gave it straight back.

“I knew there was chances coming in, so I kind of stayed patient and tried to execute the golf shots I had in front of me, and happily I did.”

Tarren’s only previous Major start came in the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach, where his clubs did not arrive until Wednesday afternoon and he went on to miss the cut.

The 32-year-old from Darlington feared a repeat scenario when his clubs did not turn up after he travelled to Boston from last week’s Canadian Open, but this time the delay proved far shorter.

“Luckily, there was somebody in Canada who went to the airport and gave the airport staff a little kick and they arrived on Sunday at 2pm,” Tarren joked.

“It wasn’t bad. I walked around with a wedge on Sunday just to get a feel for the golf course, and then I played 18 holes on Monday and nine on Tuesday and Wednesday,” he added.

“I think this golf course has a little bit of a links feel, so I’m used to playing a lot of links golf back home, so I’m pretty comfortable out here.”