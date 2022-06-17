‘I thought I was a little bit closer than I was’ – Phil Mickelson exits US open after finishing second day on +11

Phil Mickelson of the United States gives his golf glove to a fan that was hit by his errant drive off the third tee during the second round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson admitted he paid the price for a lack of preparation after comfortably missing the halfway cut in the 122nd US Open.

Before travelling to Brookline, Mickelson's only "competitive" appearance since February was in last week's inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event, where he shot 10 over par to finish joint 33rd in the 48-man, 54-hole tournament, which had no cut.

The six-time major winner, who has received 200million US dollars to sign up with the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit, fared no better in Boston as he followed a 78 on his 52nd birthday with a second round of 73 to finish 11 over.

"I enjoyed getting back out there," Mickelson told a group of US outlets.

"The US Open is the ultimate test and you don't really know where your game is until you get tested. I thought I was a little bit closer than I was, but I really struggled putting. I thought I was more prepared than I was.''

Mickelson, who four-putted from 12 feet in the first round, took a four-month break from golf following the fallout from his explosive comments about the Saudi-funded breakaway and the PGA Tour.

He will make his next start in LIV Golf's second event at Pumpkin Ridge in Oregon at the end of the month, before heading to St Andrews for the 150th Open Championship.

"I'm pretty motivated to get back to work," he added. "I feel I'm certainly playing better than I'm scoring and I'll look forward to working on it."

Mickelson was making his eighth attempt at completing the career grand slam by winning the US Open, an event in which he has finished runner-up a record six times. It is just the fifth time he has missed the cut in 31 appearances.