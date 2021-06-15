| 19.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Five years on from his darkest day, Shane Lowry is ready for US Open redemption

Roy Curtis

Shane Lowry is in fine form heading into the US Open. Image credit: Sportsfile. Expand

Close

Shane Lowry is in fine form heading into the US Open. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Shane Lowry is in fine form heading into the US Open. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Shane Lowry is in fine form heading into the US Open. Image credit: Sportsfile.

SHANE Lowry would have been too blissfully engrossed in sketching a portrait of the golfing artist to ever trouble himself with the daunting prose and wildly experimental literary techniques that pour from the pages of Ulysses.

Next to James Joyce’s labyrinthine masterwork, an up-and-down from behind the broad trunk of one of Augusta’s loblolly pines, even when clinging to a single shot lead on Masters Sunday, might appear straightforward and stress-free.

If golf balls were as dense as the Ulysses narrative, even that Atlas of the fairways, Bryson DeChambeau, would struggle to propel one 20 yards.

Privacy