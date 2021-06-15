Five years on from his darkest day, Shane Lowry is ready for US Open redemption

SHANE Lowry would have been too blissfully engrossed in sketching a portrait of the golfing artist to ever trouble himself with the daunting prose and wildly experimental literary techniques that pour from the pages of Ulysses.

Next to James Joyce’s labyrinthine masterwork, an up-and-down from behind the broad trunk of one of Augusta’s loblolly pines, even when clinging to a single shot lead on Masters Sunday, might appear straightforward and stress-free.

If golf balls were as dense as the Ulysses narrative, even that Atlas of the fairways, Bryson DeChambeau, would struggle to propel one 20 yards.

While Lowry is unlikely to join David Norris and friends in donning a straw boater to celebrate Wednesday’s Bloomsday, the Clara sorcerer might find inspiration in one pearl of wisdom from the celebrated century old-novel.

In truth, the words might have come from the imaginings of Bob Rotella himself.

They are spoken by Stephen Dedalus and ought to resonate with Lowry as Thursday’s US Open looms into focus.

“A man of genius makes no mistakes. His errors are volitional and are the portals of discovery.”

Okay, Lowry’s traumatic final day at the 2016 US Open could never be called volitional. It was not by choice that he allowed his four-shot overnight lead melt away.

It was tortuous, a gut-rot five hours under Pittsburgh skies that seemed to mock the Irishman reaching out to secure imperishable golfing glory.

Yet what unspooled at Oakmont five years ago – Shane eventually finishing three shots adrift of Dustin Johnson after a mentally crushing six-over-par closing round - was indisputably a doorway to discovery.

Lowry had the humility and good sense to walk through it and find a better version of himself.

At the time, that lost US Open would have felt like the most fantastic and overwhelming mistake, a scar that might endure until his last breath, yet it was one he was ultimately able to recycle as a priceless life experience.

That truth was beautifully apparent among the Portrush sandhills 23 months ago when Lowry delivered a masterclass that seemed to emanate from the core of his being.

Maybe that Open Championship – one of those rare moments that sends a unifying rush of happiness across the nation – could have been secured without the credit note of bitter but invaluable experience he banked at Oakmont.

Yet the competitive grit and rush of conviction, a refusal to be cowed that facilitated one of Irish sport’s most uplifting chapters, might have been conceived in the carnage of that chastening afternoon on America’s east coast.

Lowry assimilated the lessons of his near miss, embraced change and made himself a player less likely to buckle if and when another shot at immortality presented itself.

That his backstory included such a dark chapter of disappointment was critical – along with his essential decency and relatability as a GAA-loving Offaly everyman – to his electrifying triumph in Portrush making such a bone-deep connection with a wide and euphoric audience.

Redemption is a theme to which just about every scarred human on earth can relate.

And yet as rousing and blood-tingling as his seizing of the Claret Jug proved, the dividend of Oakmont might not yet be fully paid.

Should Shane navigate a course towards the upper reaches of the leaderboard over the opening days this week – and both his form and state of mind insist that is no idle hope – he can draw again from that deep five-year-old well of experience.

Torrey Pines is a big (Paul McGinley points out the back nine is approaching 4,000 yards long), fiendishly difficult Californian examination hall, where, once incarcerated in its tentacles, the thick, tangly rough can seem as inescapable as Alcatraz.

It offers significant advantages to both DeChambeau - the defending champion’s phenomenal power uniquely equipping him to sweep the ball from deep kikuyu grass lies – and his nemesis, Brooks Koepka.

But if we are to take a snapshot of potential winners, Lowry’s recent form clearly places him within the frame of legitimate contenders.

Since missing the cut at Bay Hill in March, the latest in a series of setbacks that seemed to place his ambition of teeing it up in Padraig Harrington’s Ryder Cup team in deep peril, the Irishman has found the best of himself.

Four recent top-tens – including a tie for fourth at the season’s second major, the PGA Championship, an eighth-place finish at the Players, and a tie for sixth at the Memorial on his most recent start – shout Lowry’s competitive wellbeing from the rooftops.

It is a remarkably similar form profile to the one he took to Portrush.

Lowry can also wrap himself in the psychological comfort blanket of course and distance form, his assessment of Torrey Pines decidedly upbeat: “A place that I really like.”

While he cannot muscle the ball into the same distant time zones as DeChambeau, his recent performances with the driver have been even better than his ‘37nd on the PGA tour in strokes gained off the tee’ would indicate.

“I just had it on a string out there,” was his beaming verdict as he reflected on his opening round at the Memorial, “I don’t want to jinx myself, but I’m driving the ball pretty good at the minute.”

If he can find a solution to issues on the green which see him rated 134th in putting, then another week of blazing summer possibility stretches wide before him.

Lowry is one of those performers who it is easy to route for, his warm, gregarious personality and appetite for life beyond the fairways an antidote to an age of the robotic athlete.

Shane would not be inclined to take up Joyce’s “good puzzle” of “trying to cross Dublin without passing a pub.”

His first stop when hitting the capital city the morning after he defied Portrush gravity was to the Boar’s Head, Hugh Hourican’s storied Capel Street tavern, where GAA talk tends to be the first and last item on the conversational agenda.

But one more Joycean line might strike a chord when the Offaly man considers the journey he has made from Oakmont to here, from broken shell of a competitor to major champion eyeing the top rung of the ladder once more.

“To learn one must be humble, but life is a great teacher.”

Lowry, while understanding how great he can be, has never lacked humility.

If life is a great teacher, then Shane – gracious, engaging and unafraid to absorb harsh lessons - is an exemplary student, and one who could lift a nation by graduating on Sunday with a first class honours degree in American History.