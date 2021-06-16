DeChambeau camp denies Faxon claims

Bryson DeChambeau walks across the 17th green during a practice round prior to the start of the 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines. Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy’s camp was drawn into golf’s “Big Feud” in the build-up to the US Open after his putting coach claimed that Bryson DeChambeau had turned down a request by the Major’s organisers to play with nemesis Brooks Koepka in the opening two rounds at Torrey Pines.

As if the spat needed any more fuel, Brad Faxon, the former Ryder Cup player and McIlroy confidant, chucked it on with his comments on the official PGA Tour Radio.

“I found out that the USGA (United States Golf Association) actually did call Bryson DeChambeau and his agent, and asked them if they would be OK with that,” Faxon said after being asked about a possible DeChambeau-Koepka pairing in the season’s third Major. “But Bryson declined.”

DeChambeau’s management were quick to shoot down Faxon’s claims. “The USGA did not reach out to Bryson regarding a potential pairing the first two rounds with Brooks Koepka,” Brett Falkof, DeChambeau’s agent, said. “Bryson is fully focused on defending the US Open.”

The USGA also issued its denial – “Bryson was not asked,” said the governing body’s “brand manager, Craig Annis – but that did not begin to douse the heat on what is, bizarrely, the US Open’s predominant storyline.

