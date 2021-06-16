DeChambeau aims to ‘bomb and gouge’ his way to another US Open title 

Bryson DeChambeau plays a shot from the 14th tee during yesterday's practice round of the US Open at Torrey Pines. Photo: Getty

Reigning champion Bryson DeChambeau plans to aggressively bomb and gouge his way to back-to-back US Open wins at Torrey Pines

The Californian, who dismissed his ongoing feud with Brooks Koepka as “great banter”, hopes he has to go head to head with his nemesis for the trophy this weekend.

“I think it would be fun and would be great for the game,” said DeChambeau, who is drawn with Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama and 2020 US Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci.

Brushing aside the concerns of US Ryder Cup skipper Steve Stricker about the Koepka affair — “Out here, and I think we banter back and forth in good fun, but when it comes time to play on a team, it will be different” — he believes he can employ the same direct tactics that yielded a six-shot success last year.

“For the most part, I’m going to be trying to bomb it as much as possible and try to gouge it out when I don’t hit it in the fairway,” he said.

Not overly concerned by the Kikuyu rough, he added: “I’d say the rough is a little different, so it’s not going to be as easy to get through, I think, with the wedge out here at Torrey Pines compared to Winged Foot. But having said that, I think it’s going to be the same sort of strategy.”

Koepka faced similar questions about DeChambeau, but when it comes to the course, he sees its firmness as the biggest challenge.

“The rough’s thick, so if you don’t hit the fairways, you’re going to be in trouble,” said the Floridian, who partners Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas tomorrow as Shane Lowry plays with Henrik Stenson and Francesco Molinari (3:29pm Irish time) and Rory McIlroy joins world No 1 Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose (9.36pm)

As for his falling out with DeChambeau, he has zero regrets, adding: “I’m worried about what I’ve got to do and what I’m doing. I’m not concerned about what other people think. If I was concerned about what everybody else thought, I’d have been in a world of pain.”

Meanwhile, Portmarnock’s Conor Purcell was solo second, just a shot behind Spain’s Lucas Vacarisas after opening with eight birdies in a seven-under 65 at the Challenge de España at Novo Sancti Petri in Cadiz.

In the Amateur Championship, Scotland’s Matthew Clark recorded a course-record nine-under-par 62 to lead the 64 qualifiers by a stroke from England’s Jack Dyer on eight-under at Nairn.

Nine of 16 Irish made it with Connemara’s Luke O’Neill (68) fourth on four-under, Marc Boucher (68, 1-under) seventh, Mark Power (69, Par) 14th, Hugh Foley (70, Par) 16th, Robert Moran (68, 1-over) 18th, John Cleary (68, 3-over) 30th, Max Kennedy (75, 3-over) 39th, Alan Fahy (70, 5-over) 59th and Jake Whelan (70, 6-over) 61st.