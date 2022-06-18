On entering the media centre at Brookline last Tuesday, the first thing I noticed was the absence of paper. The customary table beside the registration desk laden with stapled details of every conceivable aspect of a Major event was no longer there.

A further shock was being told there wasn’t a tournament programme. Everything could be found online.

Though the general set-up seemed to have all the usual ingredients, the atmosphere was strangely different from this scribe’s perspective. Gone were the familiar faces of many long-time colleagues.

Only then did it strike me that through a combination of circumstances, geographic and Covid, I hadn’t attended a US Open since Martin Kaymer’s triumph at Pinehurst in 2014. And suddenly, there was a strange sense of relief at the thought of this as my final US Open.

My decision to treat Boston as a swansong was based on its relative accessibility. And there was the suspicion that The Country Club might suit Rory McIlroy’s special talents. The finality of the decision was cemented solidly by the experience at Dublin Airport, where three hours to get through security and US Immigration were followed by a two-and-a-half-hour delay in take-off while Delta removed a Covid-contact from the flight.

The idea of such circumstances as the launch of an exciting new adventure had become something from the distant past. In fact, when we eventually took to the air last Monday, I knew for certain that nothing could entice me to repeat this ordeal.

Each of the four Majors has its own individual character and with the US Open, efficiency wouldn’t be top of the list. A perfect example was provided by the 1993 event at Baltusrol — my fifth — when we were billeted in a hotel in Newark.

On the Tuesday morning, I joined some British and American colleagues on an official shuttle bus for the trip across New Jersey. It was only after we had remained stationary for a few minutes that the driver enquired over the intercom: “Does anybody know where the golf course is?”

That was when distinguished scribe, Peter Dobereiner, suggested he might be able to help, while perusing a local roadmap. “Welcome to the US Open!” another departed colleague, Renton Laidlaw, remarked sardonically.

For years, the USGA took obvious pride in smugly explaining the severity of the test they set in their blue riband event. The credo was that rather than attempting to embarrass the best players in the world, their objective was to identify them. Yet one had to question a strategy which effectively eliminated the waywardly skilful Seve Ballesteros from their roll of honour.

In pursuing their own way of doing things, they often behave like a group of leaderless individuals fearful of taking responsibility for anything. This was especially evident last Wednesday when clear, precise direction would have been invaluable as their leaders faced the media on the LIV issue.

Mind you, it wasn’t a comfortable assignment against a background of 16 Saudi Arabians, including Osama bin Laden, being cited among the 19 hijackers responsible for the horror of 9/11. Christine Brennan of USA Today asked Mike Whan, CEO of the USGA: “Do you feel you have a responsibility to the game and the country as the national governing body for the sport, to speak out and support the 9/11 families and [Jamal] Khashoggi’s fiancée?”

On Thursday morning she reported: “Whan spoke for one minute and 49 seconds and never said a word about the 9/11 families or Khashoggi’s fiancée. He said he feels ‘responsibility to this game’ and to ‘the competitors.’ He went on and on about qualifying rules for the US Open and said he has an American flag in his front yard, but not a peep about the people I asked about.

“So I tried again — ‘And no support for the 9/11 families?’ Whan said he had ‘complete support for the 9/11 families’ but then went on to talk about remembering where he was and what he was doing on 9/11, saying: ‘we lost a couple [of] neighbours,’ before sliding back into USGA-speak. The other US Golf Association executives sitting by his side didn’t offer a thing.”

At a time when golf can use some reconciliation, a fine gesture has come from Tracey Stewart, the widow of Payne Stewart, who was killed in a freak air accident, a month on from the 1999 Ryder Cup at Brookline. Stewart’s Ryder Cup shirt has been framed and prominently displayed in the US Open locker-room this past week.

The intention has been to recall the player’s sportsmanship in conceding the 18th hole in singles to Colin Montgomerie when they both reached the green, by way of compensating for the treatment Monty sustained from hostile Boston crowds that afternoon.

I happened back then to meet a notable spectator, Eric O’Brien, who passed from us recently. As a Boston-based Irish surgeon, he joined The Country Club in 1973, before becoming a remarkably active member of Portmarnock GC on his retirement.

“America is inclined at times to be ugly, and this was ugly America on the golf course,” he remarked to me in typically forthright manner.

Meanwhile, a significant surprise when the field for the 122nd US Open was announced was the discovery that Scotland would have only one challenger, the unlikely Sean Jacklin, 30-year-old son of Tony, who won this championship in 1970 at Hazeltine. And by Friday’s cut here, there were none.

Wishing to delve further into this matter, I sought the help of the USGA’s historians, who really came into their own. Our combined efforts yielded the information that from a field of 67 competitors in the 1913 US Open famously won by Francis Ouimet here at Brookline, no fewer than 24 of them were Scottish born. They included such legendary names as Jock Hutchison and Macdonald Smith, along with former champions Alex Ross (1907), Fred McLeod (1908) and Alex Smith (1910).

Pat Doyle, who had departed Delgany only a year previously, was the lone native-born Irishman in the field and he acquitted himself admirably by finishing 10th for prize money of $30.

The idea of such a dearth of Scots after the halcyon days of Sandy Lyle, Sam Torrance, Paul Lawrie and Montgomerie didn’t seem to surprise Pete Cowen, one of the world’s leading coaches. “People often ask me why the French aren’t producing more players in the world’s top-100,” he said. “Is it the absence of opportunities, or the crippling effect of stage-fright on the big occasion?

“In my view, the most common problem is stage-fright. And overcoming it is something that can’t be taught. Ideally, you want a player to feel comfortable at every level reached when ascending the ladder. So that by the time they come here, stage-fright is no longer an issue.

“That’s where Pádraig [Harrington] has been such a huge influence on the other Irish players. Pity he’s not here this week. When I’m asked who works the hardest of all the players nowadays, my reply is that it’s probably Pádraig.”

Finally, I am not reading anything into my designated seat in the media centre, which is beside 83-year-old Art Spander, a legendary figure in American golf writing. He’s been telling me that his first US Open was in 1966 at The Olympic Club, where he was working for the San Francisco Chronicle.

That was when 17-year-old schoolboy, Johnny Miller, was tied eighth behind Billy Casper, having been partnered in one of the rounds by the only slightly less promising, Lee Trevino, who was tied 54th.

One of our younger brethren had the temerity to describe us as ‘The Sunshine Boys’, recalling the 1975 movie starring George Burns and Walter Matthau. Another colleague suggested that our position at the top of the centre aisle facilitated easy first-aid access, if necessary.

Still, it’s been a long, fascinating road.