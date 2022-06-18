| 11.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Absence of familiar faces symbolic of the new era golf is facing into

Dermot Gilleece

Rory McIlroy Expand
Dermot Gilleece Expand

Close

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy

Dermot Gilleece

Dermot Gilleece

/

Rory McIlroy

On entering the media centre at Brookline last Tuesday, the first thing I noticed was the absence of paper. The customary table beside the registration desk laden with stapled details of every conceivable aspect of a Major event was no longer there.

A further shock was being told there wasn’t a tournament programme. Everything could be found online.

Related Content

Top Videos

Privacy