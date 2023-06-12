US Open: What time, what channel, tee-times and all you need to know

Rory McIlroy lines up a putt on the sixth hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press via AP)

The third major of the golf season gets underway this week as the world’s best gather for the 123rd US Open. Here’s all you need to know about the event.

Where and when is it on?

This year's tournament takes place at the Los Angeles Country Club Club in California. The tournament will start on Thursday June 15 and finish on Sunday June 18.

Where can I watch it?

Sky Sports will bring subscribers all the action with coverage on both the Main Event and Golf channels.

You can stream the tournament on SkyGo and if you’re not a Sky Sports subscriber you can access it with a Now TV pass.

Thursday June 15 - 1500 to 0400

Friday June 16 - 1500 to 0400

Saturday June 17 - 1800 to 0300

Sunday June 18 - 1730 to 0300

What’s the Irish interest?

Ireland will have five challengers led by 2011 winner Rory McIlroy, He is joined by Shane Lowry, Séamus Power, Pádraig Harrington as the reigning US Senior Open champion and Belfast’s Matthew McClean, as the US Mid-Amateur champion for 2022.

What are the tee-times?

The tee-times for the first two rounds have yet to be released but we’ll bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as they are.

What can I read on the golf pages at Independent.ie?

It’s been an unprecented week in golf with the effective merger of the PGA and DP World Tours with rival LIV Golf. Paul Kimmage and Tommy Conlon give their views here in addition to Dermot Gileece’s tournament preview and the rest of the build-up.

What are the odds?

Scottie Scheffler: 13/2

Jon Rahm: 8/1

Brooks Koepka: 17/2

Viktor Hovland: 10/1

Rory McIlroy: 11/1

Patrick Cantlay: 14/1

Max Homa: 16/1

Xander Schauffele: 18/1

Justin Thomas: 25/1

Jordan Spieth: 25/1

Collin Morikawa: 25/1

Cameron Smith: 25/1

Tony Finau: 25/1

Dustin Johnson: 28/1

Cameron Young: 35/1

Matt Fitzpatrick: 35/1

Selected others

Shane Lowry: 40/1

Seamus Power: 100/1

Padraig Harrington: 300/1

Matthew McClean: 1000/1