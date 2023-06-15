US Open: Tee times, what TV channel and all you need to know

Rory McIlroy lines up a putt on the sixth hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press via AP)

The third major of the golf season gets underway this week as the world’s best gather for the 123rd US Open. Here’s all you need to know about the event.

Where and when is it on?

This year's tournament takes place at the Los Angeles Country Club Club in California. The tournament will start on Thursday June 15 and finish on Sunday June 18.

Where can I watch it?

Sky Sports will bring subscribers all the action with coverage on both the Main Event and Golf channels.

You can stream the tournament on SkyGo and if you’re not a Sky Sports subscriber you can access it with a Now TV pass.

Thursday June 15 - 1500 to 0400

Friday June 16 - 1500 to 0400

Saturday June 17 - 1800 to 0300

Sunday June 18 - 1730 to 0300

What’s the Irish interest?

Ireland will have five challengers led by 2011 winner Rory McIlroy, He is joined by Shane Lowry, Séamus Power, Pádraig Harrington as the reigning US Senior Open champion and Belfast’s Matthew McClean, as the US Mid-Amateur champion for 2022.

What are the tee-times?

All Times PDT (Eight hours behind Irish time)

Thursday (June 15), Hole #1 / Friday (June 16), Hole #10

6:45 a.m. / 12:15 p.m. - (a) Omar Morales, Mexico; Deon Germishuys, South Africa; Jacob Solomon, Auburn, Ala.

6:56 a.m. / 12:26 p.m. - Ryan Gerard, Raleigh, N.C.; Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan; (a) Michael Brennan, Leesburg, Va.

7:07 a.m. / 12:37 p.m. - Hayden Buckley, Tupelo, Miss.; Adam Svensson, Canada; Pablo Larrazabal, Spain

7:18 a.m. / 12:48 p.m. - Carson Young, Anderson, S.C.; Dylan Wu, Medford, Ore.; Roger Sloan, Canada

7:29 a.m. / 12:59 p.m. - Ryo Ishikawa, Japan; Kevin Streelman, Wheaton, Ill.; Matthieu Pavon, France

7:40 a.m. / 1:10 p.m. - Shane Lowry, Republic of Ireland; Justin Thomas, Louisville, Ky.; Tommy Fleetwood, England

7:51 a.m. / 1:21 p.m. - Sungjae Im, Republic of Korea; KH Lee, Republic of Korea; JT Poston, Sea Island, Ga.

8:02 a.m. / 1:32 p.m. - Gary Woodland, Topeka, Kan.; Adam Scott, Australia; Corey Conners, Canada

8:13 a.m. / 1:43 p.m. - Collin Morikawa, La Cañada Flintridge, Calif.; Max Homa, Valencia, Calif.; Scottie Scheffler, Dallas, Texas

8:24 a.m. / 1:54 p.m. - Denny McCarthy, Jupiter, Fla.; Joel Dahmen, Clarkston, Wash.; Adam Hadwin, Canada

8:35 a.m. / 2:05 p.m. - (a) Matthew McClean, Northern Ireland; Seamus Power, Republic of Ireland; Ryan Fox, New Zealand

8:46 a.m. / 2:16 p.m. - Mac Meissner, Dallas, Texas; (a) Barclay Brown, England; Gunn Charoenkul, Thailand

8:57 a.m. / 2:27 p.m. - (a) Alexander Yang, Hong Kong, China; Jesse Schutte, Florence, Ore.; Andy Svoboda, Milford, Conn.

Thursday (June 15), Hole #10 / Friday (June 16), Hole #1

6:45 a.m. / 12:15 p.m. - Berry Henson, La Quinta, Calif.; Ryutaro Nagano, Japan; Hank Lebioda, Ponte Vedra, Fla.

6:56 a.m. / 12:26 p.m. - Michael Kim, Addison, Texas; Jordan Smith, England; (a) Wenyi Ding, People's Republic of China

7:07 a.m. / 12:37 p.m. - Scott Stallings, Oak Ridge, Tenn.; (a) Preston Summerhays, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Lucas Herbert, Australia

7:18 a.m. / 12:48 p.m. - Jens Dantorp, Sweden; Patrick Rodgers, Avon, Ind.; Ryan Armour, Silver Lake, Ohio

7:29 a.m. / 12:59 p.m. - Thomas Pieters, Belgium; Aaron Wise, Jupiter, Fla.; (a) Gordon Sargent, Birmingham, Ala.

7:40 a.m. / 1:10 p.m. - Bryson DeChambeau, Clovis, Calif.; Francesco Molinari, Italy; Tyrrell Hatton, England

7:51 a.m. / 1:21 p.m. - Tom Hoge, Fargo, N.D.; Sergio Garcia, Spain; Sepp Straka, Austria

8:02 a.m. / 1:32 p.m. - Justin Rose, England; Rickie Fowler, Murrieta, Calif.; Jason Day, Australia

8:13 a.m. / 1:43 p.m. - Patrick Reed, The Woodlands, Texas; Matt Kuchar, Jupiter, Fla.; Si Woo Kim, Republic of Korea

8:24 a.m. / 1:54 p.m. - Xander Schauffele, San Diego, Calif.; Viktor Hovland, Norway; Jon Rahm, Spain

8:35 a.m. / 2:05 p.m. - Martin Kaymer, Germany; Stewart Cink, Atlanta, Ga.; (a) Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass.

8:46 a.m. / 2:16 p.m. - David Horsey, England; (a) Brendan Valdes, Orlando, Fla.; Paul Barjon, France

8:57 a.m. / 2:27 p.m. - Jordan Gumberg, Delray Beach, Fla.; Kyle Mueller, Athens, Ga.; (a) Bastien Amat, France

Thursday (June 15), Hole #1 / Friday (June 16), Hole #10

12:15 p.m. / 6:45 a.m. - Brent Grant, Honolulu, Hawaii; Vincent Norrman, Sweden; Charley Hoffman, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.

12:26 p.m. / 6:56 a.m. - Simon Forsström, Sweden; Carlos Ortiz, Mexico; (a) Maxwell Moldovan, Uniontown, Ohio

12:37 p.m. / 7:07 a.m. - Eric Cole, Delray Beach, Fla.; Thriston Lawrence, South Africa; Adam Schenk, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

12:48 p.m. / 7:18 a.m. - Luke List, Augusta, Ga.; Wilco Nienaber, South Africa; Alejandro Del Rey, Spain

12:59 p.m. / 7:29 a.m. - Adrian Meronk, Poland; Harris English, Sea Island, Ga.; Joaquin Niemann, Chile

1:10 p.m. / 7:40 a.m. - Alex Noren, Sweden; Wyndham Clark, Denver, Colo.; Austin Eckroat, Edmond, Okla.

1:21 p.m. / 7:51 a.m. - Kurt Kitayama, Chico, Calif.; Cam Davis, Australia; Russell Henley, Columbus, Ga.

1:32 p.m. / 8:02 a.m. - Cameron Smith, Australia; Sam Bennett, Madisonville, Texas; Matt Fitzpatrick, England

1:43 p.m. / 8:13 a.m. - Billy Horschel, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; Chris Kirk, Athens, Ga.; Brian Harman, Sea Island, Ga.

1:54 p.m. / 8:24 a.m. - Brooks Koepka, West Palm Beach, Fla.; Hideki Matsuyama, Japan; Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland

2:05 p.m. / 8:35 a.m. - Sebastián Muñoz, Colombia; Nick Taylor, Canada; Taylor Montgomery, Las Vegas, Nev.

2:16 p.m. / 8:46 a.m. - Olin Browne Jr., Hobe Sound, Fla.; David Puig, Spain; (a) Karl Vilips, Australia

2:27 p.m. / 8:57 a.m. - Corey Pereira, Cameron Park, Calif.; (a) Isaac Simmons, Huddleston, Va.; JJ Grey, England

Thursday (June 15), Hole #10 / Friday (June 16), Hole #1

12:15 p.m. / 6:45 a.m. - Ross Fisher, England; Nico Echavarria, Colombia; Paul Haley II, Dallas, Texas

12:26 p.m. / 6:56 a.m. - (a) Nick Dunlap, Northport, Ala.; Nick Hardy, Northbrook, Ill.; Sam Stevens, Wichita, Kan.

12:37 p.m. / 7:07 a.m. - Taylor Pendrith, Canada; (a) Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa; Romain Langasque, France

12:48 p.m. / 7:18 a.m. - Andrew Putnam, University Place, Wash.; Victor Perez, France; Abraham Ancer, Mexico

12:59 p.m. / 7:29 a.m. - Phil Mickelson, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.; Padraig Harrington, Republic of Ireland; Keegan Bradley, Woodstock, Vt.

1:10 p.m. / 7:40 a.m. - Mito Pereira, Chile; Emiliano Grillo, Argentina; (a) Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira, Argentina

1:21 p.m. / 7:51 a.m. - Tom Kim, Republic of Korea; Sahith Theegala, Houston, Texas; Cameron Young, Jupiter, Fla.

1:32 p.m. / 8:02 a.m. - Sam Burns, Shreveport, La.; Dustin Johnson, Jupiter, Fla.; Keith Mitchell, Chattanooga, Tenn.

1:43 p.m. / 8:13 a.m. - Tony Finau, Lehi, Utah; Jordan Spieth, Dallas, Texas; Patrick Cantlay, Jupiter, Fla.

1:54 p.m. / 8:24 a.m. - Davis Thompson, St. Simons Island, Ga.; Min Woo Lee, Australia; Justin Suh, Las Vegas, Nev.

2:05 p.m. / 8:35 a.m. - Taylor Moore, Trophy Club, Texas; Mackenzie Hughes, Canada; (a) Ben Carr, Columbus, Ga.

2:16 p.m. / 8:46 a.m. - Patrick Cover, Charlotte, N.C.; (a) David Nyfjäll, Sweden; Frankie Capan III, North Oaks, Minn.

2:27 p.m. / 8:57 a.m. - Austen Truslow, New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; (a) Christian Cavaliere, Katonah, N.Y.; Alex Schaake, Omaha, Neb.

(a): amateur

What can I read on the golf pages at Independent.ie?

It’s been an unprecented week in golf with the effective merger of the PGA and DP World Tours with rival LIV Golf. Paul Kimmage and Tommy Conlon give their views here in addition to Dermot Gileece’s tournament preview and the rest of the build-up.

What are the odds?

Scottie Scheffler: 13/2

Jon Rahm: 8/1

Brooks Koepka: 17/2

Viktor Hovland: 10/1

Rory McIlroy: 11/1

Patrick Cantlay: 14/1

Max Homa: 16/1

Xander Schauffele: 18/1

Justin Thomas: 25/1

Jordan Spieth: 25/1

Collin Morikawa: 25/1

Cameron Smith: 25/1

Tony Finau: 25/1

Dustin Johnson: 28/1

Cameron Young: 35/1

Matt Fitzpatrick: 35/1

Selected others

Shane Lowry: 40/1

Seamus Power: 100/1

Padraig Harrington: 300/1

Matthew McClean: 1000/1