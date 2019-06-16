US Open final round LIVE: Rory McIlroy out of contention as the chasing pack try to reel in Gary Woodland

Rory McIlroy will need to produce something special to overhaul Gary Woodland from five strokes off the lead at Pebble Beach. Follow all the latest action from the enthralling final round here.

