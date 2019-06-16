Sport Golf

Sunday 16 June 2019

US Open final round LIVE: Can Rory McIlroy force his way into contention at Pebble Beach?

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland 17t during the third round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 15, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland 17t during the third round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 15, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Rory McIlroy will need to produce something special to overhaul Gary Woodland from five strokes off the lead at Pebble Beach. Follow all the latest action from the enthralling final round here.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

The Throw-In: Galway deliver when needed, the rise of Leinster hurling and Mickey Harte’s dilemma

In association with Bord Gáis Energy

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport