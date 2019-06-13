Sport Golf

Thursday 13 June 2019

US Open Day One: Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell gunning for major glory

Rory McIlroy is hoping to win a fifth major in Pebble Beach
Rory McIlroy is hoping to win a fifth major in Pebble Beach

Tee-off times (Irish time): Rory McIlroy (3.51pm), Shane Lowry (4.13pm), Graeme McDowell (4.13pm, 10th tee).

 

Online Editors

Related Content

The Throw-In: Galway deliver when needed, the rise of Leinster hurling and Mickey Harte’s dilemma

In association with Bord Gáis Energy

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport