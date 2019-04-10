Sport US Masters

Wednesday 10 April 2019

Watch: Joyous scenes as Shane Lowry makes a hole-in-one at Augusta and celebrates with his wife and daughter

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Clara's Shane Lowry has made the ideal start to his US Masters after making a hole-in-one on his first hole during today's Par 3 contest at Augusta.

The Offaly native was immediately congratulated by his playing partners Keegan Bradley and Matthew Fitzpartick before embracing his daughter Iris and wife Wendy, who are caddying for him today.

Lowry has been paired with former champion, Canadian Mike Weir, and American amateur Kevin O'Connell for the first two days, teeing off tomorrow at 1.52pm Irish time.

He is considered a remote 100/1 shot to be called to the Butler Cabin on Sunday evening but today's ace will fill him with confidence.

