Tiger Woods was 'overwhelmed' to be able to celebrate his history making 15th major victory with his two children, 22 years after famously embracing his father when he clinched his first at the same venue.

WATCH: 'It's overwhelming' - Tiger Woods comes full circle as he celebrates 15th major win with his children

"To have my kids there, it’s come full circle," he said, speaking in the Butler Cabin as he waited to put on his fifth green jacket.

"My Dad was here in 1997 and now I‘m the Dad with two kids here.

"My Dad shouldn't have been there, he was recovering from heart surgery. And now to have my little boy Charlie, the embrace was special.

From Father to son...



Woods was quick to embrace his son Charlie at the 18th green. 👏



From Father to son...

Woods was quick to embrace his son Charlie at the 18th green.

"Sam actually lost a state soccer tournament yesterday so I asked them did they want to come up and watch the Masters. Luckily they came up and I was able to win.

"It’s unreal for me to experience this. My Mom was here and she was here in ‘97. I just couldn’t be more happy or excited.I’m at a loss for words really."

Many thought that Woods may never play again,.let alone compete at the highest level after a decade of personal problems and injury saw a dramatic fall from grace.

But his redemption was completed with this stunning victory as he saw off overnight leader Francesco Molinari on the back nine to finsh one shot clear of Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka on -13.

"It’s overwhelming because of what has transpired. Last year I was just very lucky to be playing again," he added.

"The previous champions’ dinner I was really struggling. I missed a couple of years and didn't play this great tournament. To now be the champion twenty-two years after my first win, it’s a long time.

"It’s up there with one of the hardest I’ve ever had to win just because of what transpired over the last few years. I was close last year a couple of times in the majors. I applied what I’d learned from those two and was able to seal the deal today.

And with major season now in full swing, the way he closed out the tournament at Augusat will have people wondering if Jack Nicklaus’s record of 18 majors could come under threat again after most had thought it safe.

"I was patient. I kept control of my emotions, my shots, my shot placement," he explained.

"I was just trying to plod my way around the golf course all day. Then all of a sudden I had the lead and coming up 18 it was just trying to make a five. When I tapped the putt in, I don’t know what I did, I know I screamed.

"It all flipped at 12, we were a couple behind and Francesco made a mistake. Brooks made a mistake but eagled 13 and all this different scenarios started flying around.

"Patrick made a run and it was just an amazing buzz out there to figure out what was going on. Meanwhile, I had to stay in the present and focused on what I had to do.

"I liked it."

