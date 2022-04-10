Watch: Incredible moment on 18th at the Masters as Rory McIlroy holes bunker shot for unlikely birdie

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy celebrates after chipping in for birdie from the bunker on the 18th during his final round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

It wasn't enough to win a Green Jacket but Rory McIlroy enjoyed a spectacular final day at the Masters.

McIlroy posted a score of 64 that featured an eagle and a memorable birdie from the greenside bunker on the 18th. The Northern Irishman celebrated passionately after the ball disappeared into hole.

The 32-year-old has sole possession of second place but was still a long way behind runaway leader Scottie Scheffler, who won his first Major by five shots.

“This tournament never ceases to amaze and that’s as happy as I’ve ever been on a golf course right there,” McIlroy said after his 64, the joint-lowest final round in Masters history.

The 32-year-old felt his seven-under-par total would come up “a little short”, but added: “I gave it a good go and could not ask any more of myself.”

Watch the incredible moment on the 18th hole below.