Watch: Brilliant Masters moment as Seamus Power records back-to-back holes in one at Par 3 contest

Seamus Power celebrates a hole-in-one on the ninth hole during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Seamus Power became just the third player to make back-to-back holes in one in the history of the Par 3 Contest when he aced the eighth and ninth at the revamped course.

The West Waterford man made the 103rd hole in one in the history of the Par 3 Contest, which dates to 1960, when he hit over Ike’s Pond at the 120-yard eighth and spun his tee shot back into the hole.

Incredibly, he repeated the feat at the 135-yard ninth, hitting over Ike’s Pond again and again spinning back into the cup for back-to-back holes in one to the delight of playing partners Scott Stallings and Keegan Bradley

Back-to-back holes in one! Seamus Power taps into Irish luck at the Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/dfO5T7yOsJ — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2023

No player has ever won the Par 3 Contest and the Masters in the same year and significantly, Power did not post a card.

Bizarrely, defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler aced the ninth straight after Power’s feat, slam dunking his tee shot as he hit simultaneously with Tom Kim and Sam Burns.

Claude Harmon was the first player to make back to back holes in one in the event, acing the fourth and fifth in 1968.

Japan’s Toshi Ozawa then repeated the feat in 2002 as he made aces at the fifth and sixth.

Power is the fifth Irishman to have a hole in one in the Par 3 Contest after Darren Clarke (2001, 2nd hole), Pádraig Harrington (2006, 9th), Graeme McDowell (2010, 9th) and Shane Lowry (2019, 2nd).

Harrington is the only Irishman to win the event.

He triumphed three times, winning in 2003 (tied with David Toms), 2004 (outright) and 2012 (tied with Jonathan Byrd).

The Par 3 course has been significantly overhauled this year and now measures 1,115 yards compared to its old yardage of 1,060 yards.