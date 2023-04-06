Vincent Hogan at Augusta: Shane Lowry’s early patience augurs well for weekend at Masters

Shane Lowry knows that the azaleas don’t hear or care for the bombs to your psyche when you come here, their purpose is to decorate your shallow grave.

Augusta can be a cold-hearted place to the impatient or the reckless and, scoring-wise, there was a sense of just treading water in the early holes, Lowry’s putting tentative from the moment he slid that three-foot birdie attempt wide on the first.

Actually, an hour and a half into the 87th Masters only Matt McClean, the 29-year-old Belfast optometrist, was under par, birdieing two of his first four holes.

But then the cloud-cover burnt away and those old, wooden scoreboards began rattling busily with red numbers for those harbouring credible thoughts of a stroll to the Butler Cabin on Sunday evening.

Lowry had got through six holes without much happening when, suddenly, his game became a firework show. A birdie putt from maybe 30 feet on seven reached the hole on life-support, dropping in almost as an after-thought.

​He then made the front of the monster par-five eighth in two and, putting up through the ridge of a vast green, his ball swung just a grasshopper’s eyelash wide of eagle.

The approach to Augusta’s ninth can feel like a trick shot, the green towering above your head with the elevation of a six-storey office-block. But Shane had that tranquillised stare now, pitching on with surgical care to six feet and duly sinking for birdie number three.

So from pretty much nowhere, Lowry had reached the turn as tournament leader, tied on three-under with Viktor Hovland and Cameron Young.

Of course, it’s only then that Augusta National gets flirtatious with all those beautiful dogwoods and azaleas making it look like something Monet might have painted. And it’s only there then that, in an eye-blink, it can turn into a pine-shadowed wretch.

You see you haven’t seen water for two-and-a-half hours but now Amen Corner arrives, that sacred pocket of three holes pretty much shaped by the creek snaking in and around them, grinning its bejewelled grin when the sun is high in the Georgia sky.

Lowry was out of position on the treacherous eleventh, taking bogey. But the headache felt was mild.

“It’s really a par four-and-a-half anyway,” he would tell us later under the old oak. “I hit my tee-shot right and had no real shot. I could have went for the green, but I could have also hit it in the water. It was one of those where you try and leave yourself inside ten or 12 feet for par. I actually hit a great putt there for par and it just missed.

“You’re just really trying to make par and not make six. If you make five, you can deal with that.”

He took an unfussed par on 12 then chose to lay-up on the newly extended 13th as well as the other par five, the 15th, his swing tightening fractionally to an uneducated eye.

Over-cautious?

Someone once said of Ben Hogan that his game equated to “playing chess on a 150-acre board” and Lowry was now playing with that kind of methodical mind.

That decision on 15 was duly rewarded when he rolled a gorgeous downhill, left-to-right swinger for birdie to go back to three-under, moving into second place now, a rampant Hovland firing silly numbers from three holes behind.

Preparing his approach to 18, Shane turned to caddy – Darren Reynolds – declaring, “That was a pretty good round of golf!’, the comment maybe prising open a small window into his mindset here.

Because this place, this day has been prioritised in his diary since finishing tied for third in last year’s tournament. He’s played Augusta National three times in the last four weeks, learning more and more of its secrets, figuring out its kinks.

On this evidence, it was time well spent too, Lowry duly birdieing 18 to close with 68 and looking every inch a man at home in the elegant light of golf’s most beautiful cathedral.

He was, in many ways, closer to the green jacket last year than Rory McIlroy who finished second, his bid derailed by that lurid Sunday triple-bogey on the par-three fourth.

That said, he didn’t exactly arrive this time with birdsong in his ears. The break-up with caddie Bo Martin has maybe triggered more conjecture than he’s been comfortable with and there’s been little about his early-season form to suggest another Masters challenge in the offing.

But this felt like a breeze beginning to turn, his eighth Masters and his equal lowest round.

“You’re never comfortable in this place,” he told us. “Even though I was playing good golf… especially when you go onto the back nine, most holes are chances to birdie and chances to trip you up. You just have to stay patient, stay on your game.

“There’s certain shots that are almost too hard. You have to be clever with them. Thankfully, I didn’t miss many greens today, but I have found it difficult over the years to chip around here. It’s quite hard to spin the ball.

​“So I think this golf course is all about your mid-iron play and your wedges from outside 100 yards. If you get that dialled in, I think you can do a good job around here. But it was important to shoot a good score today. I was trying not to put too much pressure on myself to do so.”

And tomorrow?

“The thing is I think I’m comfortable in my own skin in the way I’m playing,” he said.

“You just have to keep going, keep one foot in front of the other because there’s nothing that happened behind you that you can change now. Whether I shot 68 or 78 today, I still have to go and shoot a good score tomorrow.”

Take him at his word.