US Masters LIVE leaderboard: Final day at Augusta as Molinari and Woods lead charge for green jacket
It's the final day at the 2019 Masters and Italy's Francesco Molinari holds a two-shot lead over Tiger Woods and Tony Finau. The final group tees off at 14.20 Irish time.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Unusually cautious McIlroy set to wrestle with Masters demons for another year - at least
- 'We've got to get up early and get after it' - Tiger Woods sets 3.45am alarm ahead of bid for fifth green jacket