Sport US Masters

Sunday 14 April 2019

US Masters LIVE leaderboard: Final day at Augusta as Molinari and Woods lead charge for green jacket

Golf - Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 13, 2019 - Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits on the 3rd hole during third round play. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Golf - Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 13, 2019 - Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits on the 3rd hole during third round play. REUTERS/Mike Segar

It's the final day at the 2019 Masters and Italy's Francesco Molinari holds a two-shot lead over Tiger Woods and Tony Finau. The final group tees off at 14.20 Irish time.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

The Left Wing: Ireland 7s qualify for World Series, PRO14 heats up and the Champions Cup looms large

In association with Aldi

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport