US Masters leaderboard LIVE: Follow all the Round Three action as Rory McIlroy tries to get back in contention

Independent.ie

Francesco Molinari, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen are in five-way tie for lead at start of day three. Rory McIlroy has it all to do and is out at 16.05 with Tiger Woods taking to the stage at 18.05

https://www.independent.ie/sport/golf/us-masters/us-masters-leaderboard-live-follow-all-the-round-three-action-as-rory-mcilroy-tries-to-get-back-in-contention-38011784.html

https://www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/article38008007.ece/c61b5/AUTOCROP/h342/2019-04-12_spo_49507662_I1.JPG