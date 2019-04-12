US Masters leaderboard: Follow all the Round Two action from Augusta
Shane Lowry has it all to do after yesterday's 78. He is out at 4.37pm while Rory McIlroy tees off at 7pm after yesterday's 73.
Online Editors
