Sport US Masters

Sunday 8 April 2018

US Masters final round LIVE: Patrick Reed crowned the champion after one-shot victory

Patrick Reed of the United States celebrates a putt for birdie on the 12th hole during the final round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks over at Patrick Reed of the U.S. (R) on the 6th green during final round play of the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. April 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches his chip onto the first green during final round play of the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. April 8, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Patrick Reed is chasing his first major title, Rory McIlroy is seeking to complete the career Grand Slam. A repeat of their epic Ryder Cup encounter at Hazeltine two years ago could be in store. The final group tees off at 7.40pm Irish time.

 

Online Editors

