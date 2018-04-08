US Masters final round LIVE: Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy set to battle it out for the Green Jacket
Patrick Reed is chasing his first major title, Rory McIlroy is seeking to complete the career Grand Slam. A repeat of their epic Ryder Cup encounter at Hazeltine two years ago could be in store. The final group tees off at 7.40pm Irish time.
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'All the pressure is on him' - McIlroy ramps up the mind games ahead of Sunday showdown with Patrick Reed
- Augusta's nearly men hold a special place in our hearts
- Green Jackets can weigh heavily on champions' shoulders
- Paul Kimmage on Tiger Woods - 'He was set to win 25 Majors, but life got in the way'
- At the Masters the Good Ol' Boys still linger...