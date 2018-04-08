Sport US Masters

Sunday 8 April 2018

US Masters final round LIVE: Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy set to battle it out for the Green Jacket

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches his chip onto the first green during final round play of the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. April 8, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Patrick Reed is chasing his first major title, Rory McIlroy is seeking to complete the career Grand Slam. A repeat of their epic Ryder Cup encounter at Hazeltine two years ago could be in store. The final group tees off at 7.40pm Irish time.

 

Online Editors

