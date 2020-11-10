'To wear a green jacket would be just very, very special' - Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry admits that becoming the first Irishman to win the Masters is the only way he could ever match the thrill of winning The Open on home soil.

The Clara man (33) tees it up in his fifth Masters desperate to improve on a record that includes three missed cuts and a best finish of tied 39th in 2016.

But after showing flashes of major winning form by finishing 11th in last week’s Houston Open, he dares to dream of pulling on that green jacket on Sunday.

"If I could ever top Portrush? I think, I'll struggle, he admitted. "But if I have a chance, it will be around here. To be the first Irishman to ever wear the green jacket would be pretty special. That's probably one of the only things that could top it.

"Obviously I've worked very hard all my life and I’ve really put my mind down to it, and I achieved something very, very special last year.

"Yes, I probably won't ever top that, but if it is, it will maybe be around here. I think to wear a green jacket would be just very, very special. You know, I think they will be on par. We'll just wait and see."

While Darren Clarke tied for eighth on his debut in 1998 and Pádraig Harrington was joint fifth in 2002 and 2008 and tied eighth in 2012, Rory McIlroy’s fourth place finish in 2015 is the best Masters performance by an Irish player.

"Only one Irishman had won a major up until 2007, Fred Daly," Lowry said. "So we've punched above our weight over the last 12, 13 years, but before that we didn't really. You never know, hopefully this year is our time."

As for his form and the weight of expectation that comes with winning a major, he admits that winning another one is not an obsession

"I’d dearly love to win another one, there's no doubt about that," he said. "And do I think I can. It’s hard to win them because the top of world golf is so strong at the minute. But if I put myself in a position, I know I can get the job done on a Sunday.

"For me, especially, you need to come out with your best golf and you need to get your breaks along the way and you need to hope that the top two or three players in the world don't bring their A Game, as well.

"You need quite a bit of stuff to go your way, but I'm going to go out and give it my best like I do every week. Hopefully at some stage I get another one, but look, if I don't, it's not the end of the world, is it."

On his struggles at Augusta, he added that driving and putting have been the biggest obstacles to success but he’s hoping he can turn that around this week and play the par-fives better.

"This is my fifth Masters, and I don't think I've ever shot too many great rounds around here," he said. "I’m hoping the time of year kind of changes my luck around here and I am probably coming in with a bit more form than I ever really have.

"So I'm hopeful for the week ahead. I do feel like my game is in a good place after a decent week last week in Houston.

"I've never driven the ball well around here, and that's kind of strange. I've struggled on the greens in the past, so I'm hoping my luck is going to change a little bit."

He added: "Hopefully I can get out there Thursday and get off to a good start. And look, you never know what can happen then."

Online Editors