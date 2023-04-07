Tiger Woods will be lucky to maintain his record of not missing a Masters cut as a storm front approaches

Brooks Koepka of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The second round of the Masters got underway today with tee times shifted up a half-hour because of an approaching storm front.

The potential for heavy rainfall and much colder temperatures heading into the weekend is a big topic of discussion among players wondering how it will affect conditions at Augusta National.

The opening round was played on a balmy spring day with temperatures climbing to 29 degrees Celsius.

Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland are tied for the lead after shooting 7-under 65s.

It should be another warm day for the second round, but temperatures will plummet as the rain moves in. Saturday’s high is only expected to reach 11 degrees Celsius.

Keep an eye on Tigers Woods, who has never missed the Masters cut as a professional. He struggled to a 74 in the opening round and can't afford another bad round if he hopes to make his 23rd consecutive cut.

If he does, it would tie the tournament record shared by Gary Player and Fred Couples.

Even in Thursday's superb conditions, Woods slumped to his worst opening round since 2005 and with the rain and cold sure to put his surgically repaired leg to an even bigger test, he will need to find some of the Augusta magic that earned him five Green Jackets.

Scoring will be far more difficult on Friday, particularly for late starters like Rahm, who is in the second to last group out with Justin Thomas and Cameron Young.

While Rahm, winner of three events already this season, was always expected to contend at the year's first major, Koepka was not.

The four-time major champion emerged from the LIV Golf 18-member contingent to plant the rebel circuit's flag atop the leaderboard.

Lurking two shots back on five-under are resurgent Australian Jason Day and American Cameron Young.

One further adrift, three off the pace, are the odd couple of world number one and defending champion Scottie Scheffler and amateur Sam Bennett.

Also in the pack at four-under are 2019 US Open winner Gary Woodland, 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry, and Adam Scott, who won Australia's first Green Jacket 10 years ago.



