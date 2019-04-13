Tiger Woods roars into contention ahead of Masters final day after stellar third round at Augusta

Tiger Woods is firmly in contention for his fifth green jacket at the Masters following a brilliant third round at Augusta National.

Woods carded a five-under-par 67 to move to -11 for the tournament, two shots behind Italy's Francesco Molinari. The Open champion hit the front with four straight birdies between the 12th and 15th holes to move two clear of Woods and American Tony Finau ahead of tomorrow's final round.

Woods carded his only bogey of the round at the fifth hole but responded in emphatic fashion, making birdie at the next three holes. After a quiet start to the back nine, Woods picked up further shots at the two par 5s, 13 and 15, before an excellent approach shot at 16 saw him make another birdie.

The four-time Masters champion - who won the last of his 14 majors at the US Open in 2008 - finished with two further pars to set himself up for a final-day assault at Augusta.

Earlier, Tony Finau posted a brilliant round of 64 to move alongside Woods on -11. The American started with three straight birdies before adding another on the sixth and an eagle at eight. Two further birdies at 13 and 15 left him in a strong position ahead of the final day.

Online Editors