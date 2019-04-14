Tiger Woods completes fairytale comeback by winning 15th major at US Masters

Tiger Woods has completed one of the greatest comebacks in the history of sport by winning his fifth green jacket and his first major in 11 years. It brings his tally of major titles to 15, three short of the great Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18.

Having had well publicised personal issues and numerous surgeries on a back problem, few believed the American golfer could compete at the top level again. But a return to form over the last year was completed as he came from two shots behind at the start of play to close out the title.

Overnight leader, Francesco Molinari finally cracked on Amen Corner by hitting the water on the 12th hole to run up a double bogey, his first dropped shots since day one.

He followed this up with another visit to the water on the 15th resulting in two more dropped shots while Woods held his nerve to birdie 13,14 and 16 and close out a famous victory.

