Tiger Woods practiced at Augusta National for the second day running as he stepped up his preparations for the 86th Masters on Monday.

Woods has not played in a top-level event since being involved in a horrific car crash in February 2021.

The 15-time major winner, who feared shortly after the accident that his right leg would have to be amputated, competed in the PNC Championship with son Charlie in December.

The 46-year-old played a practice round at Augusta last week and nine holes on Sunday, before which he said he would make a “game-time decision” on whether he will tee off in Thursday’s first round.

