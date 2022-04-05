Ireland's Seamus Power, Rory McIlroy, Padraig Harrington and Shane Lowry walk together during a practice round at Augusta. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Golf’s first major of 2022 gets underway on Thursday with Rory McIlroy making another attempt to finally complete a career grand slam. Here’s all you need to know about the event.

Where and when is it on?

As ever, the tournament takes place at at Augusta National in Georgia. This year’s edition starts on Thursday April 7 and will finish on Sunday April 10.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama is the defending champion after becoming the first Asian to win the coveted green jacket at last year's tournament.

Read More

Where can I watch it?

Sky Sports will bring subscribers all the action with coverage on both the Main Events and Golf channels. The build-up is ongoing but will ramp up with the traditional Par 3 tournament, which is back after a two-year absence on Wednesday.

You can stream the tournament on SkyGo and if you’re not a Sky Sports subscriber you can access it with a Now TV pass. The full schedule is below.

Wednesday April 6:

1400-1900 - Live from The Masters

1900-2230 - Par-3 contest

Thursday April 7

1400-1930 - Featured groups

1930-0030 - Day one full coverage

Red button (exact timings TBC) - 1330 On the Range, 1430 Holes 4-6, 1545 Amen Corner, 1645 Holes 15-16, 1830 Featured groups

Friday April 8

1400-1930 - Featured groups

1930-0030 - Day two full coverage

Red button (exact timings TBC) - 1330 On the Range, 1430 Holes 4-6, 1545 Amen Corner, 1645 Holes 15-16, 1830 Featured groups

Saturday April 9

0900-1200 - Masters Breakfast

1500-1930 - The Masters build-up

1930-0030 - Day three full coverage

Red button (exact timings TBC) - 1515 Featured Groups, 1530 Holes 4-6, 1600 On the Range, 1645 Amen Corner, 1730 Holes 15-16

Sunday April 10

0900-1200 - Masters Breakfast

1500-1930 - The Masters build-up

1830-0030 - Day four full coverage

Red button (exact timings TBC) - 1515 Featured Groups, 1530 Holes 4-6, 1600 On the Range, 1645 Amen Corner, 1730 Holes 15-16

What’s the Irish interest?

There's plenty of Irish involvement. In addition to Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, Seamus Power is making his Augusta debut and Padriag Harrington returns to the field for the first time in seven years as a result of his joint fourth place finish at the 2021 PGA Championship.

What are their tee-times?

The tee times for Round 1 and Round 2 will be confirmed on Wednesday, April 6.

What can I read about it on Independent.ie?

Padriag Harrington has imparted his best advice to Seamus Power on how to handle the week.

Read More

Rory McIlroy spoke to Ewan Murray ahead of the tournament.

Read More

And Dermot Gilleece has previewed the event for you below.

Read More

Anything extra to watch out for?

All eyes are on Tiger Woods as he contemplates making his competitive return as he continues to recover from his car accident.

Read More

The five-time winner is in Augusta and has been practicing on the course. What he has called a "game-time decision" on his participation will be made before Wednesday. Dermot Gilleece and Roy Curtis have been writing about the 15-time major winner's potential comeback.

Read More

What are the odds?

Jon Rahm 8/1

Collin Morikawa 11/1

Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas 12/1

Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy 14/1

Dustin Johnson, Viktor Hovland 16/1

Xander Schauffele 18/1

Brooks Koepka, Bryson Duchambeau, Patrick Cantlay 20/1

Selected others

Shane Lowry 33/1

Tiger Woods 50/1

Seamus Power 66/1

Padraig Harrington 200/1