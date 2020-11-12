The Masters 2020 at Augusta National: Earlier finishing time, tee times and TV details - Everything you need to know

Rory McIlroy on the driving range during practice

Early finish on Sunday due to reduced light and NFL

Tiger Woods won his fifth green jacket at around 2:30 pm last year as officials sent players off early in threesomes off the first and 10th tees to avoid bad weather forecast.

With the Masters taking place in November rather than its traditional April slot, daylight hours have been reduced. Sunset on Sunday is at 5:25 pm compared to 7:57 pm in April.

As a result, players will be scheduled to start off the first and 10th tees in two waves the first two rounds. The third round should finish around 10:30 pm Irish time, before CBS turns to primetime college football.

CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said the plan is for the final round of the Masters to end sometime between 2 pm and 2:45 pm local time, which is between 7pm and 7:45pm Irish time.





Masters tee times

Round 1 – US unless stated, (x) denotes amateur, Irish in bold

Starting from Hole 1

12.0pm Irish time L Glover, CT Pan (Tpe), C Conners (Can)

12.11 B Snedeker, C Howell III, Jazz J (Tha)

12.22 L Mize, A Landry, L Michel (Aus) (x)

12.33 M Kuchar, L Westwood (Eng), K Na

12.44 X Schauffele, J Kokrak, H Stenson (Swe)

12.55 C Schwartzel (Rsa), J Day (Aus), A Gallegos (Arg) (x)

1.06 V Singh (Fij), L Griffin, T Duncan

1.17 M Weir (Can), R Cabrera Bello (Esp), M Wallace (Eng)

4.05 S Kang (Kor), E van Rooyen (Rsa)

4.16 D Willett (Eng), R Fowler, J Augenstein (x)

4.27 P Mickelson, A Ancer (Mex), B Wiesberger (Aut)

4.38 A Scott (Aus), C Morikawa, T Hatton (Eng)

4.49 J Thomas, M Fitzpatrick (Eng), B Koepka

5.0 D Johnson, P Cantlay, R McIlroy

5.11 Z Johnson, J Rose (Eng), C Champ

5.22 V Perez (Fra), S Im (Kor), B Todd





Starting from Hole 10

12.0 S Lyle (Sco), J Walker, Y Lin (Chn) (x)

12.11 W Simpson, M Leishman, H Matsuyama (Jpn)

12.22 K Kisner, A Hadwin (Can), S Scheffler

12.33 J Rahm (Esp), B DeChambeau, L Oosthuizen (Rsa)

12.44 P Reed, P Casey (Eng), T Finau

12.55 T Woods, S Lowry, A Ogletree (x)

1.06 J Spieth, G Woodland, I Poulter (Eng)

1.17 G McDowell, S W Kim (Kor), N Lashley

4.05 J Harding (Rsa), S Imahira (Jpn), N Taylor (Can)

4.16 C Reavie, S Munoz (Col), B Hun An (Kor)

4.27 B Watson, M Wolff, T Fleetwood (Eng)

4.38 F Molinari (Ita), B Horschel, C Smith (Aus)

4.49 B Langer (Ger), JT Poston, C Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

5.0 F Couples, M Homa, D Frittelli (Rsa)

5.11 JM Olazabal (Esp), A Putnam, J Sugrue (x)





Field size

96 players. The field, which is slightly bigger than usual, was set back in April with the Top 50 from the frozen world rankings on March 15 getting in. That means that Collin Morikawa (now the US PGA champion), Scottie Scheffler, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Graeme McDowell qualified solely on their world ranking in the middle of March. However, Patrick Berger, who is now ranked 13th in the world but was 107th at the time, does not get to play.





Irish in the field (4)

Rory McIlroy (10th appearance); Graeme McDowell (10th appearance); Shane Lowry (5th appearance); James Sugrue (amateur, 1st appearance).





Best Irish finishes

Rory McIlroy, 4th in 2105; Pádraig Harrington T5 twice (2002, 2009); Darren Clarke T8 (1998).





Irish amateurs at the Masters

James Sugrue will become the sixth Irish amateur to play in the Masters. Only Joe Carr, twice, has made the cut.

Most appearances: Joe Carr (3, 1967-69); Garth McGimpsey (2, 1986-87)

Low round: Michael Hoey 73 in Rd 2 in 2002

Made the cut: Joe Carr, 55th in 1967 and 52nd in 1968.





TV Coverage

The global television audience of the Masters will experience new and enhanced views of Augusta National. The club has worked with CBS Sports to showcase distinctive angles and shots from around the course.

Throughout the week, live coverage of the Masters will be broadcast to more than 200 countries and territories. The American Forces Network will also broadcast the event to US military installations throughout the world.

In Ireland, the Masters will be broadcast live by subscription channel Sky Sports on the dedicated Sky Sports Masters channel. BBC will show a 90-minute highlights package on BBC2 (Thursday 23:30; Friday 23:20; Saturday 22:40; Sunday 23:05).





Sky coverage

TV coverage starts earlier than ever with Featured Groups from 12.30pm for the first two days ahead of full coverage from 6pm.

Limited daylight means the action will not run through to the early hours like previous years, with an hour-long 'Live from the Masters' show looking ahead to that day's play over the weekend before full coverage from 5pm on Saturday and 3pm for the final round on Sunday.

You can follow players' progress through Amen Corner - Augusta's signature three-hole stretch - on the red button or for free via the Sky Sports website and the Sky Sports YouTube channel, while there is an extra stream on the red button covering the fourth, fifth and sixth holes.

The 15th and 16th hole feed is also available for all four days, while a one-hour verdict show will be live on Sky Sports The Masters after the conclusion of each round with a discussion of the key talking points from that day.





Full Sky Sports Masters schedule

Thursday

The Masters - First round LIVE! - 1800 to 2230 on Sky Sports Golf

Featured Groups LIVE! - 1230 to 1800 on Sky Sports Golf, 1800 to 2200 on Sky Sports via the red button

Amen Corner LIVE! - 1230 to 2115 on Sky Sports via the red button

4th, 5th and 6th holes LIVE! - 1255 to 2145 on Sky Sports via the red button

15th and 16th holes LIVE! - 1215 to 2145 on Sky Sports via the red button

The Masters verdict LIVE! - 2230 to 2330 on Sky Sports Golf





Friday

The Masters - Second round LIVE! - 1800 to 2230 on Sky Sports Golf

Featured Groups LIVE! - 1230 to 1800 on Sky Sports Golf, 1800 to 2200 on Sky Sports via the red button

Amen Corner LIVE! - 1230 to 2115 on Sky Sports via the red button

4th, 5th and 6th holes LIVE! - 1255 to 2145 on Sky Sports via the red button

15th and 16th holes LIVE! - 1215 to 2145 on Sky Sports via the red button

The Masters verdict LIVE! - 2230 to 2330 on Sky Sports Golf





Saturday

The Masters - Third round LIVE! - 1800 to 2200 on Sky Sports Golf (Live from the Masters from 1700 to 1800)

Featured Groups LIVE! - 1500 to 2200 on Sky Sports via the red button

Amen Corner LIVE! - 1510 to 2045 on Sky Sports via the red button

4th, 5th and 6th holes LIVE! - 1545 to 1930 on Sky Sports via the red button

15th and 16th holes LIVE! - 1615 to 2115 on Sky Sports via the red button

The Masters verdict LIVE! - 2200 to 2300 on Sky Sports Golf





Sunday

The Masters - Final round LIVE! - 1500 to 2000 on Sky Sports Golf (Live from the Masters from 1400 to 1500)

Featured Groups LIVE! - 1300 to 2000 on Sky Sports via the red button

Amen Corner LIVE! - 1310 to 1830 on Sky Sports via the red button

4th, 5th and 6th holes LIVE! - 1345 to 1800 on Sky Sports via the red button

15th and 16th holes LIVE! - 1615 to 1915 on Sky Sports via the red button

The Masters verdict LIVE! - 2000 to 2100 on Sky Sports Golf





Card of the course

1 Tea Olive - Par 4, 445 Yards

2 Pink Dogwood - Par 5, 575 Yards

3 Flowering Peach - Par 4, 350 Yards

4 Flowering Crab Apple - Par 3, 240 Yards

5 Magnolia - Par 4, 495 Yards

6 Juniper - Par 3, 180 Yards

7 Pampas - Par 4, 450 Yards

8 Yellow Jasmine - Par 5, 570 Yards

9 Carolina Cherry - Par 4, 460 Yards

Out, Par 36, 3,765 Yards

10 Camelia - Par 4, 495 Yards

11 White Dogwood - Par 4, 505 Yards

12 Golden Bell - Par 3, 155 Yards

13 Azalea - Par 5, 510 Yards

14 Chinese Fir - Par 4, 440 Yards

15 Firethorn - Par 5, 530 Yards

16 Redbud - Par 3, 170 Yards

17 Nandina - Par 4, 440 Yards

18 Holly - Par 4, 465 Yards

In Par 36, 3,710 Yards

Total, Par 72, 7,475 Yards





Defending champion

Tiger Woods, 70-68-67-70 (275) −13





Prize money

Not yet released ($11,500,000 in 2019 with $2,070,000 to the winner)





Toughest hole

The 495-yard, par-4 10th, Camelia. It has averaged 4.3 over the years with a high of 4.96 in 1956.





Easiest hole

The 530-yard, par-5 15th, Firethorn. It has averaged 4.78, with a low of 4.50 in 1991.





Most wins

Jack Nicklaus (6), Tiger Woods (5)





Best scoring average

(100 rounds+) Jack Nicklaus 71.98 (163 rounds)

(75 TO 99 rounds)

Tiger Woods 70.93 (82 rounds)

(25 TO 49 rounds)

Jason Day 71.55 (29 rounds); Rory McIlroy 71.61 (38 rounds).

