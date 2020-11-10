Sugrue in heaven: 'It's just so perfect'

Mallow's James Sugrue admits he's living the dream ahead of his Masters debut at Augusta National.

"It is golfer's heaven," said Sugrue, who travelled with coach Michael Collins. "I actually ended up driving down Magnolia Lane at night time the first time, so you couldn't actually see much. But driving down there on Saturday was unreal. It's just very cool - something that's on any golf fan's bucket list. It's just so perfect. Even the green kerbing the whole way down. It's just a special place."

After only playing the front nine in Saturday's heat, he played the back nine alone on Sunday and was shocked by the elevation changes.

"It's actually like two different courses, the front nine and then back nine," he said, pleased to have a local caddie Jack Fulghum to help read the subtle grain on the greens.

"Going down the 10th is like going down a ski slope. I didn't think it would be that hard. It's an extremely hilly course and an extremely tough walk, which is something you don't see on TV."

Planning to stay in the Crow's Nest for one night only, last night, he added: "I'm feeling good going into this week. It's not nailed on that it is my last event as an amateur, but it very well could be."

Irish Independent