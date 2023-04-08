Shane Lowry parred his way in when play resumed at the Masters to sign for a second round 72 and lie eight shots behind clubhouse leader Brooks Koepka going into moving day.
Lowry was the leading Irish contender, tied for 10th on four-under-par through 13 holes when play was suspended at 4:22 pm yesterday and eventually called off for the rest of the day.
He resumed this morning with five consecutive pars to stay on -4.
Seamus Power resumed on the 13th today and made a quick move with a birdie on the 14th but following pars on 15, 16 and 17, he bogied 18 to move to +1 and will make the cut.
More to follow…..