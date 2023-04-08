Ireland's Shane Lowry walks up the 14th hole fairway with caddie Darren Reynolds during the second round

Shane Lowry parred his way in when play resumed at the Masters to sign for a second round 72 and lie eight shots behind clubhouse leader Brooks Koepka going into moving day.

Lowry was the leading Irish contender, tied for 10th on four-under-par through 13 holes when play was suspended at 4:22 pm yesterday and eventually called off for the rest of the day.

He resumed this morning with five consecutive pars to stay on -4.

Seamus Power resumed on the 13th today and made a quick move with a birdie on the 14th but following pars on 15, 16 and 17, he bogied 18 to move to +1 and will make the cut.

More to follow…..