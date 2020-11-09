Sergio Garcia to miss US Masters after positive Covid-19 test

Former champion Sergio Garcia will miss this week's US Masters after testing positive for Covid-19

Sergio Garcia will not be playing at The Masters later this week after confirming he has withdrawn from the re-scheduled event following a positive Covid-19 test.

Garcia won his first major championship when he won The Masters in 2017 and he would have been hoping to get in the mix for a second green jacket at Augusta this week.

However, Garcia confirmed on his Twitter feed that he will not be playing this week after he developed coronavirus symptoms.

After 21 years of not missing a Major Championship, I will sadly miss @themasters this week. The important thing is that my family and I are feeling good. Weâll come back stronger and give the green jacket a go next April 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/Ofpq1hBGYu — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) November 9, 2020

Garcia has struggled to find his best form since his Masters win three years ago, but he has shown signs of a return to form in recent weeks.

His absence will be a big blow to the Spaniard, with Bryson DeChambeau the bookies favourite to win a second successive major title at 15/2, Rory McIlroy is an 11/1 shot and defending champion Tiger Woods is listed as a 35/1 outsider.

Read More

Online Editors