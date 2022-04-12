| 7°C Dublin

Rory McIlroy’s last round was blistering but cold analysis says it wasn’t a real challenge

Vincent Hogan

Rory McIlroy: His self-analysis can confound at times. Photo: Brian Snyder/Reuters Expand

Rory McIlroy: His self-analysis can confound at times. Photo: Brian Snyder/Reuters

On Sunday, US-based Cork golf professional, John Murphy, felt compelled to tweet a stout defence of Rory McIlroy.

Reacting to that blistering final round of 64 that catapulted the Holywood man to his best ever Masters finish, Murphy claimed that Rory was “constantly criticised, constantly slated by media and never given any credit for how good he really is.”

