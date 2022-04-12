Rory McIlroy’s last round was blistering but cold analysis says it wasn’t a real challenge

On Sunday, US-based Cork golf professional, John Murphy, felt compelled to tweet a stout defence of Rory McIlroy.

Reacting to that blistering final round of 64 that catapulted the Holywood man to his best ever Masters finish, Murphy claimed that Rory was “constantly criticised, constantly slated by media and never given any credit for how good he really is.”

A curious take, ostensibly at least, for one of his sport’s most celebrated superstars and someone broadly considered a darling of the golf media in America especially.

Yet you could understand what Murphy was alluding to here, specifically the increasingly audible chorus of irritation with what can routinely look a cosmetic late charge from McIlroy when the big prize is already out of reach.

Only Rory can reconcile that swashbuckling, eight-under-par rampage around Augusta National pushing him to the fringes of a title challenge on Sunday with the tepid resignation of his play for the first three days here.

That eagle on 13 brought him to seven-under, six-under for the tournament and – unbelievably – now just five back on championship leader and eventual winner, Scottie Scheffler.

And with the final pairing still to reach Amen Corner, there were now rumblings of – potentially – the greatest smash-and-grab in Masters history, McIlroy looking to chase down a green jacket from ten shots back, further away than anyone had done in history.

Read More

But was it ever truly on?

The sense of someone playing only for the consolation of a redemptive finish was always impossible to escape and, eventually, that promise of a spectacular march on Butler Cabin ran aground with pulled drives on 14 and 15.

An eagle on the par-five 15th might even have registered with Scheffler who had, by now, dealt with the increasingly frazzled challenge of Cam Smith and would, thus, have the luxury of a slapstick four-putt finish at the last for history’s most painless double-bogey.

McIlroy did, it is true, end his 2022 Masters by producing one of the shots of the week with that pitch in from a greenside bunker on the 18th, an electrifying moment undeniably.

Yet it scarcely compared in consequence with Scheffler’s extraordinary punch and run on three, Smith’s birdie-birdie start having pared his lead down to a single shot.

When McIlroy plays as he did on Sunday, it provides a reminder of the messianic confidence that carried him to the last two of his four Majors, The Open and The USPGA, in 2014 at a time when golf was utterly in thrall to his talent.

And we were reminded on Sunday that he has now had eight top-ten finishes in his last ten Masters appearances, a remarkable body of work by any standards. But it’s worth asking how many of those top-tens had him truly contending for the green jacket?

It’s a stretch, for example, to say that he contended on Sunday given the ease of Scheffler’s triumph and the fact that, without that final-hole aberration, the world number one would have got the job done with five shots to spare.

When last out with Patrick Reed in 2018, Rory’s challenge melted away like wax off a candle and he was already missing from Augusta National’s elegant old scoreboards by the turn.

This was the seventh Masters tournament that McIlroy closed out with a round in the 60s and he has regularly shown his ability to shoot low here, with two 65s and two 66s on his CV.

So, hand on heart, did Sunday truly reveal anything to us about McIlroy and Augusta that we didn’t already know?

On Golf Channel, Brandel Chamblee found himself wondering if that 64 might “snap Rory out of his major malaise and remind him of just who he is from a talent perspective.”

Chamblee’s view is that in the 27 Majors played since Rory won his last, he has seldom genuinely contended, given an inclination to go “into the phone booth” on a Thursday, then “come out Superman” at the weekend, effectively when it’s too late.

Would Murphy consider that assessment unfair? If so, why?

Impatience with Rory’s recent Major record is ultimately a natural response given his talent and, in the case of Augusta, a clear capacity to shoot low there. His self-analysis can confound at times, one moment insisting that the only way to contend for a Masters is by staying conservative, then talking – as he did on Sunday evening – of profiting through “being a little more aggressive.”

On some level, maybe he has outgrown this little island. Because the boy who grew up on the Belfast Road in Holywood lives in a Florida celebrity bubble today with a recognition factor globally that probably makes carping from this side of the world seem pretty unimportant.

Will he ever get the career Grand Slam?

One of the most candid interviews ever given in Augusta came from Sergio Garcia in 2012 after a third round 75, the Spaniard admitting: “I’m not good enough and today I know it. I’ve been trying for 13 years and I don’t feel capable of winning.”

Five years later, Garcia was crowned Masters champion on what would have been the 60th birthday of Seve Ballesteros.

McIlroy’s relationship with Augusta National has never been pock-marked with the kind of angst that drove Garcia to that 2012 outburst, albeit his own 2011 meltdown – which Rory described as “the only time my mind has gone blank on a golf course” – does give him an unwanted place in history alongside Greg Norman (’96), Ken Venturi (’56), Ed Sneed (’79), Scott Hoch (’89) and Curtis Strange (’80) as men who had one foot in Butler Cabin only to be shown back out again.

What Rory did on Sunday was spectacular, but it won’t really be remembered as a challenge for the green jacket.